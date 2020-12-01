Affordit Technology to be Integrated into United Solutions Company Industry-Leading Product Offering

"Our partnership with USC opens the door to financial institutions across the country and extends our reach even deeper into the credit union industry," Affordit CEO and Founder Kevin O'Brien said. "Just as importantly, we're proud to have a credit union technology leader like USC validate the value our product delivers as a business development tool for financial institutions and as an educational resource for credit union members."

Founded in 1983, USC serves as the technology center for 95 credit unions across the U.S., while also providing innovation leadership and other services to many other financial institutions. With credit union services ranging from core data processing and email hosting to network services and business analytics, United Solutions offers end-to-end technology packages. As part of this new multi-year agreement, Affordit's patent-pending technology will be integrated into USC's offering. USC's national sales team will identify opportunities to introduce Affordit's technology to their expansive credit union network.

The Affordit technology helps credit union members improve their financial wellness. For a loan applicant, for instance, the proprietary technology produces the Affordit Solution Based OutcomeTM Report that details real, actional steps members can take to improve their financial wellness and assists the loan officer in identifying the best loan options possible. More than a lending tool, Affordit's technology enhances cross-selling opportunities for credit unions and other financial institutions. Affordit's technology increases member retention and accounts per member, both key metrics for financial institutions seeking organic growth.

"United Solutions is continually looking for new and innovative solutions to help our credit unions remain competitive and profitable," said Jim Giacobbe, President and CEO of United Solutions. "We feel we have found that with Affordit technology. Their Solution Based Outcome Reports will help credit unions approve more loans and increase revenues. Their aggregated credit bureau interface product will help credit unions drive down operational costs. This one-two punch is exactly what credit unions need in this very competitive market. We have confidence in Kevin O'Brien and the team at Affordit. USC is proud to be their business partner."

About Affordit

Founded in 2018, Affordit is a fast-growing fintech company that makes lending more transparent and solution focused so people can better their lives financially. The company's patent-pending technology easily connects to existing loan origination platforms and analyzes credit to provide actionable solutions to optimize the customer's credit profile. Learn more at Affordit.com.

