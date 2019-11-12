Affricana Art Hosts Holiday Art Sale Fundraiser

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Affricana Art, a private gallery in Kansas City specializing in African Art, ushers in the Holidays with a Holiday Art Sale with African Art as the focal point. They have exclusive African artifacts from Central, East and West Africa. They feature Mask, Statues, Textiles and Beaded works.

A percentage of the sales will go to support 3 organizations that mentor and support young people. The youth in all 3 programs give back to their communities through volunteer work.

Aspiring Daughters of Promise – Rites of passage organization serving the needs of girls ages 8yrs to 18yrs old in Kansas City. Their mission is to transform girls by equipping them with the tools they need to confidently move into their roles as women and teach them to embrace their journey through life.

The MA'AT Foundation – This organization supports girls ages 5yrs to 18yrs old and provides a proactive, multi-faceted and innovative program designed to address the academic, social, emotional, and spiritual needs of children in the Kansas City area. Leadership and life planning skills are emphasized in order to ensure each girl reaches their full potential.

We Are The Future – Creates a safe place in which our youth feel loved and empowered as we encourage them to challenge even their greatest expectations of themselves, supporting them through prayer, planning, and practice. This organization serves boys and girls 1st Grade thru High School in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Affricana Art cordially invites you to their Holiday Art Sale and Fundraiser: Thursday Nov 21, 2019 Thru Sunday Nov 24, 2019 11:00 AM to 6:00PM at Affricana Art Gallery located in East Brookside at 1734 E. 63rd St. Ste. 314 Kansas City, MO. 64106 covered parking provided behind the office building.

For more information on Affricana Art please visit, http://www.AffricanaArt.com or on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, and Linkedin at @AffricanaArt.

