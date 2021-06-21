AffyImmune Therapeutics Announces Hiring of Matt Britz as Senior Vice President of Business Development

NATICK, Mass., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AffyImmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company finding safe, effective ways to use CAR-T cells against solid cancers, announced today the addition of Matt Britz to its management team as its Senior Vice President of Business Development.

"Matt brings deep industry experience, a can-do attitude, and proven management skills to AffyImmune," said Eric von Hofe, President and COO. "His perspective will be vital as we continue growing, and we're thrilled to have him join us."

Mr. Britz added, "AffyImmune's scientific approach, particularly their affinity tuning technology, has opened up new novel targets that would otherwise be inaccessible. Combined with the ability to track CAR T localization at tumor sites, I believe AffyImmune has answered a number of key questions holding CAR T therapies back from making progress against solid tumors. I am excited to help them share those answers with the world."

Matt joins AffyImmune from Minerva Biotechnologies, where he was a Senior Vice President and the Head of Business Development. Before Minerva, Matt held consulting and industry roles, including as the Director of Business Development at Envoy Therapeutics during its acquisition by Takeda. He received a B.S. in Chemical Engineering and Biology from MIT and an M.A. in Biology and MBA from Washington University in St. Louis.

About AffyImmune Therapeutics, Inc.

AffyImmune is realizing the potential of cancer immunotherapy by extending the anti-cancer activity of CAR T cell therapy to solid tumors. AffyImmune's proprietary technology allows fine-tuning of the affinity of CAR T cells to reduce toxicity and a tracking system to allow for real-time localization of CAR T cells after administration to patients. The company was founded in 2016 and in 2020 began enrolling patients in its Phase 1 trial to treat advanced thyroid cancer.

