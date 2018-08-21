AFGE Endorses Jared Golden for Congress

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Federation of Government Employees announced its endorsement of Jared Golden of Maine for the U.S. House of Representatives for Maine's 2nd Congressional District.

"As both a Marine veteran and Assistant Majority Leader in the Maine House of Representatives Jared Golden knows what it means to serve, and he's exactly the leader Mainers need in Washington," said AFGE District 2 National Vice President Vincent Castellano. "That's why we're excited to announce our support of Jared in his run for the U.S. House of Representatives this November."

"During his time in office in Maine, Jared has made it clear he supports and fights for working people and rights at work," said Castellano. "And we know he'll stand by those values in Congress by fighting privatization efforts, supporting the VA, and voting to protect public servants and their due process rights."

More than 15,000 federal workers live in Maine – including 12,000 in the 2nd Congressional District – supporting the military, caring for veterans, ensuring the safety of the flying public, and getting Social Security recipients their benefits accurately and on time.

AFGE is the largest federal employee union in the country, representing 700,000 federal and D.C. government workers in all functions of government. District 2 has more than 25,000 dues-paying members in Connecticut, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

