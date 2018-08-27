AFGE Endorses Leslie Cockburn for Congress

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Federation of Government Employees announced its endorsement of Leslie Cockburn of Virginia for the U.S. House of Representatives for Virginia's 5th Congressional District.

"Today we're excited to announce our support of Leslie Cockburn in her campaign to represent Virginia's 5th District in Congress next year," said AFGE District 4 National Vice President Dan Doyle. "Leslie has demonstrated through her work over the years that she knows what working America needs, and we know she can get it done."

"Given Virginia's deep ties to the federal government and Leslie's work here in the state, it's clear she'll be a voice of reason when it comes to opposing privatization and cuts to federal employee benefits," said Doyle. Adding, "While we face an increasingly hostile Congress and the administration it's vital we have someone like Leslie fighting for us in Washington, and we know she'll do what it takes to fully-fund agencies like the VA and protect workers' rights."

More than 178,000 federal workers live in Virginia – more than 12,500 of whom live in the 5th district – supporting the military, caring for veterans, ensuring the safety of the flying public, and getting Social Security recipients their benefits accurately and on time.

AFGE is the largest federal employee union in the country, representing 700,000 federal and D.C. government workers in all functions of government. District 4 represents nearly 48,000 federal employees in Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

