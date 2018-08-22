AFGE Endorses Rep. Collin Peterson for Reelection

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Federation of Government Employees announced its endorsement of Rep. Collin Peterson for reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives for Minnesota's 7th Congressional District.

The nation's largest federal employee union, the American Federation of Government Employees, announced its endorsement of Rep. Collin Peterson for reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives for Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District.

"For almost 30 years now, we've had a strong ally in Congress in Representative Collin Peterson, and today we're excited to announce our support of him for reelection this November," said AFGE District 8 National Vice President Gregg James. "Congressman Peterson is one of the most bipartisan members in Congress, and we know that with him in Washington we'll keep helping working people and public servants for years to come."

"Congressman Peterson is someone we know we can turn to for support. From his stance on the Thin Blue Line Act to opposing tax cuts that gut federal agencies and slash employee pay and benefits, we know that Collin stands with us," said James. "He is just the kind of friend we need, and we're excited to keep working with him in the future."

More than 32,000 federal workers live in Minnesota – more than 10,000 of whom live in the seventh district – supporting the military, caring for veterans, ensuring the safety of the flying public, and getting Social Security recipients their benefits accurately and on time.

AFGE is the largest federal employee union in the country, representing 700,000 federal and D.C. government workers in all functions of government. District 8 has more than 10,000 dues-paying members in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) is the largest federal employee union, representing 700,000 workers in the federal government and the government of the District of Columbia.

For the latest AFGE news and information, visit the AFGE Media Center. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

SOURCE American Federation of Government Employees

Related Links

http://www.afge.org

