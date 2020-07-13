Afinis Interoperability Standards Adds 17 New Member Organizations to Further Enhance Focus on the Rapid Delivery of APIs

HERNDON, Va., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nacha's Afinis Interoperability Standards membership organization, which focuses on the rapid delivery of APIs and other financial services standards across the U.S. and globally, announced today it has added 17 new member organizations.

Afinis brings diverse collaborators together to build and test solutions, develop implementable and portable standards, and provide thought leadership on the shared goals of advancing efficiency, surety and security, and interoperability for financial services.

"Afinis and its members work to not only identify and bring to market the APIs the industry needs to streamline processes and support innovation, but also to encourage and support adoption of standardized APIs to ensure the industry can reap their full benefits," said George Throckmorton, Executive Director of Afinis Interoperability Standards. "We welcome our new members into a collaborative body of thought leaders and technologists who learn from one another for ideation and innovation."

Current membership stands at more than 60 organizations and 200 active participants. View a full list of Afinis member organizations. New members include:

The Federal Reserve Banks

Independent Community Bankers of America

Inmar Intelligence

MACHA - The Mid-Atlantic Payments Association

Mastercard

SHAZAM

XMLdation

Afinis membership is open to all organizations interested in the development of API standardization, regardless of size, type or location. Download Afinis' latest Meeting Summary Report for details and further updates about the group's latest work efforts and new initiatives and goals for the second half of 2020.

To join or learn more about how Afinis is advancing API standardization to enhance the efficiency and security of today's modern financial industry, visit afinis.org.

About Afinis Interoperability Standards

Afinis is a membership-based governance organization supported by Nacha that brings together diverse collaborators – through innovative and agile processes – to develop implementable, interoperable, and portable financial services standards across operating environments and platforms. Afinis brings together thought leaders and leading technologists from financial institutions, fintechs and solution providers, businesses, governments, and nonprofit organizations to rapidly develop API products through use of Afinis' platform for standardized API product discovery, application testing, and developer collaboration. For more information and to learn how to join, visit Afinis.

About Nacha

Nacha is a nonprofit organization that convenes hundreds of diverse organizations to enhance and enable ACH payments and financial data exchange within the U.S. and across geographies. Through the development of rules, standards, governance, education, advocacy, and in support of innovation, Nacha's efforts benefit all stakeholders. Nacha is the steward of the ACH Network, a payment system that universally connects all U.S. bank accounts and facilitates the movement of money and information. In 2019, 24.7 billion payments and nearly $56 trillion in value moved across the ACH Network. Nacha also leads groups focused on API standardization and B2B payment enablement. Visit Nacha.org for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

