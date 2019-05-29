Afiniti and G6 Hospitality Partner to Measurably Enhance Guest Experience Using Artificial Intelligence

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Afiniti, a multinational advanced analytics company, has partnered with G6 Hospitality LLC, the parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands in the United States and Canada, to implement AI solutions in customer service contact centers across North America. Just a few months after deployment, G6 Hospitality is already seeing significant gains in profitability.

As part of its ongoing commitment to meet and exceed guest expectations, G6 Hospitality engaged Afiniti to intelligently route callers making or modifying hotel reservations. By analyzing call histories and other CRM data, the Afiniti Enterprise Behavioral Pairing™ algorithm predicts patterns of interpersonal behavior and matches guests with G6 Hospitality team members best equipped to serve them.

"The hospitality industry is evolving rapidly, but the need to provide excellent customer service will never change," said Jessie Burgess, Chief Information Officer, G6 Hospitality. "Afiniti's solution is intuitive, seamless and measurable – key components of our broader technology strategy. It's one of many ways we're creating consistently positive experiences for our guests and driving ROI for the business."

The new partnership has already generated 4,700 incremental bookings for G6 Hospitality and is expected to deliver gains across revenue, cost reduction and guest experience metrics over time.

Alex Abji, Vice President of Client Services at Afiniti, remarked, "We are thrilled to kick off this partnership with such an iconic hospitality brand. G6 Hospitality is leading the way in guest experience, as demonstrated by its investment in innovative technologies such as Afiniti."

About G6 Hospitality

G6 Hospitality LLC owns, operates and franchises more than 1,400 economy lodging locations under the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands in the United States and Canada and the Hotel 6 brand in India. Having opened its 1,000th franchise location in 2018, G6 also has plans to franchise the Hotel 6 and Estudio 6 brands in Central America. Headquartered in Dallas (Carrollton), Texas, G6 Hospitality recently placed 73rd in Entrepreneur Magazine's 40th Annual Franchising 500. The company has also been named a "Best for Vets" employer by Military Times and in 2018 was inducted into the Military Spouses Employment Partnership sponsored by the U.S. Department of Defense. For more information, please visit www.g6hospitality.com.

About Afiniti

Afiniti Enterprise Behavioral Pairing™ uses artificial intelligence to identify subtle and valuable patterns of human interaction in order to pair individuals on the basis of behavior, leading to more successful interactions and measurable increases in enterprise profitability. Afiniti operates throughout the world and has measurably driven billions of dollars in incremental value to its clients.

Afiniti has over 150 deployments in major enterprises across a range of sectors, including telecommunications, insurance, financial services, hospitality and healthcare, and has optimized more than 600,000 agents and 700 million customers. Afiniti's technology continually learns and improves, analyzing 1.3 million interactions every day to refine its pairings. For more information, please visit http://www.afiniti.com.

