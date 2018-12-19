Aflac Incorporated Announces $20 Million Minority Equity Investment in Singapore Life Pte. Ltd.; American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus to Enter into Reinsurance Agreement with Singapore Life Pte. Ltd.

COLUMBUS, Ga., Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) announced today that it has made a $20 million minority equity investment in Singapore Life Pte. Ltd., a digitally-focused life insurance company based in Singapore. At the same time, the company announced that its operating subsidiary American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus plans to enter into a reinsurance agreement on certain protection products with Singapore Life.

Commenting on the announcement, Aflac Incorporated Treasurer and Head of Corporate Development Max K. Brodén said: "We are excited about this opportunity to invest in a new, digitally-focused insurance company. Singapore Life is an excellent example of how technology can be leveraged to provide better financial solutions to its clients through both direct, via singlife.com, and traditional channels. We are excited to be part of their growth story, and we look forward to a successful relationship."

Also commenting on the announcement, Aflac Incorporated Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Frederick J. Crawford said: "As a leader in voluntary health and life insurance in both the U.S. and Japan, we believe we can provide valuable insight to Singapore Life while at the same time working closely with Singapore Life's strong management team to better understand other Southeast Asian markets for potential growth opportunities. This strategic investment and relationship with Singapore Life serves as a good example of Aflac strategy to leverage digital technology to enter new markets or lines of business in a measured approach with limited capital at risk."

CEO of Singapore Life Walter de Oude added, "We are excited to have Aflac as both an investor in Singapore Life and a partner, given the strength of Aflac's brand, the credibility that it brings, and their leadership in the areas of cancer insurance and other supplemental medical policies. We look forward to working with Aflac as we continue to grow Singapore Life's range of financial services that our customers are seeking."

ABOUT AFLAC

When a policyholder gets sick or hurt, Aflac pays cash benefits fast. For more than six decades, Aflac insurance policies have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. In the United States, Aflac is the leader in voluntary insurance sales at the worksite. Through its trailblazing One Day PaySM initiative, for eligible claims, Aflac U.S. can process, approve and electronically send funds to claimants for quick access to cash in just one business day. In Japan, Aflac is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance and insures 1 in 4 households. Aflac insurance products help provide protection to more than 50 million people worldwide. For 12 consecutive years, Aflac has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2018, Fortune magazine recognized Aflac as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in America for the 20th consecutive year and included Aflac on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 17th time. Aflac Incorporated is a Fortune 500 company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFL. To find out more about Aflac and One Day PaySM, visit aflac.com or aflac.com/espanol .

ABOUT SINGAPORE LIFE

Singapore Life is the first local independent life insurance company fully licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore since 1970. As a testament to the strength of Singapore Life's strong capital base, governance and capability, Singapore Life successfully acquired Zurich Life Singapore's business portfolio and achieved more than SGD6.6 billion in life insurance coverage to date. Singapore Life delivers on digital-first journeys by offering life insurance and savings products made exceedingly efficient through the use of cutting-edge technology. As Singapore's fastest growing life insurer, Singapore Life empowers consumers through simplified purchase experiences by harnessing convenience, transparency and accessibility. Singapore Life continues to build its digital footprint with a view to ensuring all customers are able to leave behind a financially sound legacy for their loved ones. In short, Singapore Life makes life easy!

