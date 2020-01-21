Aflac Incorporated Marks 1st Appearance on 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

COLUMBUS, Ga., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated today announced that it is one of 325 companies across 50 industries included in the 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). This is the first year that Aflac participated in the survey to become part of this prestigious index.

The GEI tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency. The reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies and pro-women brand. This year, Bloomberg expanded the eligibility for inclusion in the index to nearly 6,000 companies across 84 countries and regions.

"Aflac Incorporated's inclusion as one of only 325 companies in the 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index is the ultimate third-party validation of our company's commitment to fairness, diversity and inclusion, and parity," Aflac Chairman and CEO Dan Amos said. "I am convinced that our steadfast commitment to fairness, which has made Aflac a workplace of choice for women, continues to contribute to the consistent growth that has seen annual revenues increase from $2 billion in 1990 to more than $22 billion today."

Aflac's workforce comprises 67% women, while the list of Aflac's female senior leadership includes the company's U.S. President, General Counsel, Chief Accounting Officer, Chief ESG and Communications Officer, Chief Services Officer, Senior Vice President, Brand and Creative Services and U.S. Chief Investment Officer. In addition, 33% of Aflac's senior executives and managers and 31% of board members are women.

Through disclosure of gender-related metrics using the GEI framework, the firms included in the 2020 GEI have provided a comprehensive look at their investment in workplace gender equality and the communities in which they operate. Aflac Incorporated was included in this year's index for scoring at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework's five pillars.

"The 325 companies included in the 2020 GEI have shown their commitment to transparency and demonstrated leadership in gender-related data reporting," said Peter T. Grauer, chairman of Bloomberg. "Disclosure of company statistics and practices is an important first step in supporting gender equality globally."

"Significant components of inclusion in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index require companies to demonstrate openness and clarity when sharing key data points about the way they conduct business, including ethical behavior and a commitment to corporate responsibility," said Aflac Senior Vice President, Chief Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and Communications Officer Catherine Hernandez-Blades. "As ESG issues continue to powerfully influence the actions of consumers, investors and stakeholders, it is important that Aflac demonstrates — with authenticity — that we are a responsible company that understands the correlation between profits and purpose. Through our award-winning Corporate Social Responsibility Report, public-facing websites, financial disclosures and more, we believe Aflac is extremely forthright and are pleased that the Bloomberg Gender Equity Index analysts agree."

Both the framework and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs. The GEI is a reference index and is not for use as a financial benchmark. The index is not ranked. While all public companies are encouraged to disclose supplemental gender data for their company's investment profile on the Bloomberg Terminal, those that have a market capitalization of $1 billion are eligible for inclusion in the index. To learn more, please visit the GEI website.

About Aflac Incorporated

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is a Fortune 500 company helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., where it is a leading supplemental insurer, by paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japan, where it insures 1 in 4 households. Through its trailblazing One Day PaySM initiative in the United States, for eligible claims, Aflac can process, approve and electronically send funds to claimants for quick access to cash in just one business day. For 13 consecutive years, Aflac has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2018, Fortune magazine recognized Aflac as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in America for the 20th consecutive year, and in 2019, Fortune included Aflac on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 18th time. To find out more about One Day PaySM and learn how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com.

Aflac herein means American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus and American Family Life Assurance Company of New York. WWHQ | 1932 Wynnton Road | Columbus, GA 31999.

Media contact – Jon Sullivan, 706-763-4813 or jsullivan@aflac.com

Analyst and investor contact – David A. Young, 706-596-3264, 800-235-2667 or dyoung@aflac.com

Bloomberg contacts – Veronica Henze, +1-646-324-1596 or vhenze@bloomberg.net or Liidia Liuksila, +1 212-617-5424 or Lliuksila@bloomberg.net

SOURCE Aflac

Related Links

http://www.aflac.com

