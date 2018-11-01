Aflac Incorporated to Present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference 2018

COLUMBUS, Ga., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) announced today that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Aflac Incorporated Frederick J. Crawford will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference 2018 on December 4, 2018 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live at the following web address:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1221199&tp_key=10bc8af3bf&tp_special=8

Those who want to listen via the Internet should go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to download and install any necessary software. A replay of the presentation will be available for six months following the webcast, beginning approximately one hour after the presentation concludes. The replay may be accessed using the same web address.

ABOUT AFLAC

When a policyholder gets sick or hurt, Aflac pays cash benefits fast. For more than six decades, Aflac insurance policies have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. In the United States, Aflac is the leader in voluntary insurance sales at the worksite. Through its trailblazing One Day PaySM initiative, for eligible claims, Aflac U.S. can process, approve and electronically send funds to claimants for quick access to cash in just one business day. In Japan, Aflac is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance and insures 1 in 4 households. Aflac insurance products help provide protection to more than 50 million people worldwide. For 12 consecutive years, Aflac has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2018, Fortune magazine recognized Aflac as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in America for the 20th consecutive year and included Aflac on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 17th time. Aflac Incorporated is a Fortune 500 company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFL. To find out more about Aflac and One Day PaySM, visit aflac.com or aflac.com/espanol.

http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/463356/AFLAC_Logo.jpg

Analyst and investor contact – David A. Young, 706.596.3264 or 800.235.2667;

FAX: 706.324.6330 or dyoung@aflac.com

Media contact – Catherine H. Blades, 706.596.3014; FAX: 706.320.2288 or cblades@aflac.com

SOURCE Aflac Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.aflac.com

