Aflac Incorporated to Release Fourth Quarter Results on February 3, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) announced today that it will release fourth quarter financial results after the market closes on February 3, 2021. At that time, earnings materials, including the fourth quarter 2020 earnings release and Financial Analysts Briefing supplement, will be available on the company's Investor Relations website, investors.aflac.com.

In conjunction with the earnings release, Aflac Incorporated will webcast a conference call scheduled for 8:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, February 4, 2021. During the webcast, Aflac Incorporated Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel P. Amos, President and Chief Operating Officer of Aflac Incorporated Frederick J. Crawford and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Aflac Incorporated Max K. Brodén will discuss the company's fourth quarter results and outlook, including with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Other members of executive management from the U.S. and Japan will also be available to answer questions during the webcast. To listen to the fourth quarter conference call, please register at investors.aflac.com five to seven minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is a Fortune 500 company, helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., where it is a leading supplemental insurer by paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japan, where it insures 1 in 4 households. Fortune magazine recognized Aflac as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in America for 20 consecutive years. For 14 consecutive years, Aflac has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2020, Fortune included Aflac Incorporated on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 19th time, and Bloomberg added Aflac Incorporated to its Gender-Equality Index, which tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency. To learn how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com.

