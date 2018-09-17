Aflac Incorporated to Webcast 2018 Financial Analysts Briefing

COLUMBUS, Ga., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated (NYSE :AFL ) announced today that it will webcast its annual Financial Analysts Briefing on September 25, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. (ET), which will be held on September 26, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. (JST) in Tokyo. Aflac's management will discuss its operations in Japan and the United States, along with capital management strategies and financial outlook. The schedule of the business meeting webcast is as follows:

Wednesday, September 26, 2018 (JST)

Opening Remarks David A. Young Aflac Incorporated Strategic Overview Daniel P. Amos Overview of Japan's Political Economy Charles D. Lake II Overview of Aflac Japan Masatoshi Koide Aflac Japan Sales and Marketing Overview Koji Ariyoshi Aflac Japan Q&A Panel Overview of Aflac U.S. Teresa L. White Aflac U.S. Growth Strategy: Capitalizing on Market Opportunity Richard L. Williams Jr. Aflac U.S. Q&A Panel Aflac Global Investments Eric M. Kirsch Aflac Incorporated Financial Outlook and Capital Management Frederick J. Crawford Max K. Brodén Aflac Incorporated Financial Q&A Panel Closing Remarks Daniel P. Amos

The presentations will be available via webcast. If you would like to sign up for the webcast, you may do so on the day of the event by visiting investors.aflac.com. You will need to register for the event, so please allow yourself five to seven minutes to register prior to the scheduled start time. An archive of the presentations will be available on investors.aflac.com for two weeks starting several hours after the business meeting.

When a policyholder gets sick or hurt, Aflac pays cash benefits fast. For more than six decades, Aflac insurance policies have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. In the United States, Aflac is the leader in voluntary insurance sales at the worksite. Through its trailblazing One Day Pay(SM) initiative, for eligible claims, Aflac U.S. can process, approve and electronically send funds to claimants for quick access to cash in just one business day. In Japan, Aflac is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance and insures 1 in 4 households. Aflac insurance products help provide protection to more than 50 million people worldwide. For 12 consecutive years, Aflac has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2018, Fortune magazine recognized Aflac as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in America for the 20th consecutive year and included Aflac on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 17th time. Aflac Incorporated is a Fortune 500 company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFL. To find out more about Aflac and One Day Pay(SM), visit aflac.com or aflac.com/espanol.

