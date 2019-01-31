Aflac Names Bradley L. Knox as SVP and Counsel, Federal Relations

COLUMBUS, Ga., Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) announced today that veteran legal, strategic and policy advisor Bradley L. Knox has been promoted to senior vice president and counsel, Federal Relations, reporting to Audrey Boone Tillman, executive vice president and general counsel. In this role, he will continue to represent Aflac in legislative and regulatory matters with the federal government by providing policy direction, coordinating federal affairs initiatives and lobbying for the company's interests in Washington, D.C.

Knox has represented Aflac's interests in Washington since 2006, most recently serving as vice president of Federal Relations. Prior to joining Aflac, he served as chief counsel to the Committee on Small Business for the U.S. House of Representatives, where he was actively engaged in supporting international business development efforts for domestic small and medium-sized businesses. Prior to that, he was the founder and president of DigiTech Systems Solutions Inc. For 10 years, Knox served as an Air Force Judge Advocate General (JAG), during which time he achieved the rank of major and served as chief of civil litigation, a faculty member at the Air Force JAG School and a reservist assigned to the joint Task Force on Global Network Operations in Washington, D.C. Knox began his professional career with Shell Oil in Houston as a computer programmer and analyst.

Knox holds a bachelor's degree from Oral Roberts University and a Juris Doctor from Regent University School of Law. He is a founding member of The Gloucester Institute and serves on the boards of the Small Business Council of America and the Hoops for Youth Foundation in Washington, D.C.

Commenting on the announcement, Audrey Boone Tillman said, "With Brad's demonstrated success in leading Aflac's federal relations efforts, sound understanding of the federal regulatory environment and extensive network he has built with key decision makers in Washington on behalf of Aflac, his promotion to senior vice president is very well deserved. Brad has a proven track record of strong leadership and results, and I have no doubt that he will continue to represent Aflac with the same degree of integrity, dedication and excellence he has shown throughout his accomplished career, both before and since joining our company more than a decade ago."

About Aflac Incorporated

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is a Fortune 500 company, helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., where it is a leading supplemental insurer by paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japan where it insures 1 in 4 households. Through its trailblazing One Day PaySM initiative in the United States, for eligible claims, Aflac can process, approve and electronically send funds to claimants for quick access to cash in just one business day. For 12 consecutive years, Aflac has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2018, Fortune magazine recognized Aflac as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in America for the 20th consecutive year and in 2019 Fortune included Aflac on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 18th time. To find out more about One Day PaySM and learn how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com.

Aflac herein means American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus and American Family Life Assurance Company of New York.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" to encourage companies to provide prospective information, so long as those informational statements are identified as forward-looking and are accompanied by meaningful cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements. The Company desires to take advantage of these provisions. This document contains cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected herein, and in any other statements made by company officials in communications with the financial community and contained in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Forward-looking statements are not based on historical information and relate to future operations, strategies, financial results or other developments. Furthermore, forward-looking information is subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. In particular, statements containing words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "goal," "objective," "may," "should," "estimate," "intends," "projects," "will," "assumes," "potential," "target", "outlook" or similar words as well as specific projections of future results, generally qualify as forward-looking. Aflac undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

The Company cautions readers that the following factors, in addition to other factors mentioned from time to time, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements: difficult conditions in global capital markets and the economy; exposure to significant interest rate risk; concentration of business in Japan; foreign currency fluctuations in the yen/dollar exchange rate; operation of the former Japan branch as a legal subsidiary; limited availability of acceptable yen-denominated investments; deviations in actual experience from pricing and reserving assumptions; ability to continue to develop and implement improvements in information technology systems; governmental actions for the purpose of stabilizing the financial markets; interruption in telecommunication, information technology and other operational systems, or a failure to maintain the security, confidentiality or privacy of sensitive data residing on such systems; ongoing changes in the Company's industry; failure to comply with restrictions on patient privacy and information security; extensive regulation and changes in law or regulation by governmental authorities; changes in tax rates applicable to the Company; defaults and credit downgrades of investments; ability to attract and retain qualified sales associates, brokers, employees, and distribution partners; decline in creditworthiness of other financial institutions; subsidiaries' ability to pay dividends to Aflac Incorporated; decreases in the Company's financial strength or debt ratings; inherent limitations to risk management policies and procedures; concentration of the Company's investments in any particular single-issuer or sector; differing judgments applied to investment valuations; ability to effectively manage key executive succession; significant valuation judgments in determination of amount of impairments taken on the Company's investments; catastrophic events including, but not necessarily limited to, epidemics, pandemics, tornadoes, hurricanes, earthquakes, tsunamis, war or other military action, terrorism or other acts of violence, and damage incidental to such events; changes in U.S. and/or Japanese accounting standards; loss of consumer trust resulting from events external to the Company's operations; increased expenses and reduced profitability resulting from changes in assumptions for pension and other postretirement benefit plans; level and outcome of litigation; and failure of internal controls or corporate governance policies and procedures.

Analyst and investor contact – David A. Young, 706.596.3264 or 800.235.2667; FAX: 706.324.6330 or dyoung@aflac.com

Media contact – Catherine H. Blades, 706.596.3014; FAX: 706.320.2288 or cblades@aflac.com

SOURCE Aflac Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.aflac.com

