Aflac on Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies List for 15th Consecutive Year

"As we continue to weigh the impact of the global pandemic and the racial justice issues that defined 2020, it is particularly gratifying that Aflac appears on the World's Most Ethical Companies list for the 15th consecutive year. This is a tribute to our employees, who are dedicated to treating all of our policyholders, investors and other stakeholders, including each other, with fairness and dignity," said Aflac Chairman and CEO Dan Amos. "We never take this recognition for granted, and now, more than ever, we work hard to earn it each and every year."

According to Ethisphere, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient® and includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices; ethics and compliance activities; governance; diversity and initiatives that support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe. This year's survey included specific questions to probe how applicants adapted and responded to the global health pandemic; environmental, social and governance factors; safety; equity and inclusion, as well as social justice issues.

"This honor reflects Aflac's commitment to a robust environmental, social and governance (ESG) program, a top priority for us in today's environment, along with our commitment to ensuring quality products and services, and delivering value to our stakeholders," said Aflac Incorporated President Fred Crawford. "Ethisphere has long been the tip of the spear in measuring companies' ethics programs, which is why we are always pleased to receive the World's Most Ethical Companies honor. We believe it validates our culture of integrity, transparency and purpose — key components of a profitable business."

"While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, we saw companies lead – above all other institutions – on earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a commitment to ethics and integrity," said Ethisphere CEO Timothy Erblich. "The World's Most Ethical Companies honorees continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the highest values and to positively impacting the communities they serve. Congratulations to everyone at Aflac for earning the World's Most Ethical Companies designation."

To find out more about Aflac's commitment to ESG and social responsibility, please go to esg.aflac.com.

About Aflac Incorporated

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is a Fortune 500 company helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., where it is a leading supplemental insurer by paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japan where it insures 1 in 4 households. For 15 consecutive years, Aflac Incorporated has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2021, Fortune included Aflac Incorporated on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 20th time, and Bloomberg added Aflac Incorporated to its Gender-Equality Index, which tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency, for the second consecutive year. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com. Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to ESG and social responsibility at investors.aflac.com and esg.aflac.com.

Aflac | Aflac NY | WWHQ | 1932 Wynnton Road | Columbus, GA 31999.

Media contact – Aflac - Jon A. Sullivan, 706-763-4813 or [email protected]

Analyst and investor contact – David A. Young, 706-596-3264, 800-235-2667 or [email protected]

SOURCE Aflac

Related Links

http://www.aflac.com

