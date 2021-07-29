Afresh Appoints Bosky Dalal, Director Of Data Engineering

"Afresh's dedication to tackling the fresh supply chain by using data as a decision-making tool driving change, is an ideal match for me," said Dalal. "Joining Afresh, I'll be collaborating with a passionate team dedicated to solving a real problem we're facing as a global society, and to be a part of something with so much potential to grow and positively impact our communities is truly exciting."

Dalal will apply her more than 12 years of professional data management experience to establish the best practices and processes for data integration and automation at Afresh. She previously served as Director of Data Engineering at Mastercard, following the company's acquisition of Applied Predictive Technologies, where Dalal served as a Vice President managing more than 30 accounts, including enterprise level clients with large data sets, and across multiple industries, including grocery.

"As Afresh continues to scale, and quickly, it's critical we add seasoned, mission-driven technical leaders to our organization. Bosky's deep experience at Mastercard and APT will enable us to establish best practices in scaling data at Afresh," said Matt Schwartz, CEO at Afresh. "We're so thrilled for her to join – as we got to know Bosky, we came to appreciate her significant skillset and alignment with our mission to eliminate food waste and make fresh food accessible to all."

A graduate of Carnegie Mellon University with a master's degree in Information Systems Management, Dalal joins a growing leadership team, which recently brought onboard a new VP of People with Jenna Wills. In the last year, the company has doubled to more than 50 employees, and plans to double again by the end of the year as the team is actively hiring.

About Afresh Technologies

Afresh is on a mission to eliminate food waste and increase access to fresh, nutritious food with the first Fresh Operating System built specifically to overcome fresh food's challenges. With Afresh, grocery retailers like Heinen's, Winco, and Fresh Thyme order billions of dollars of perishables every year while reducing millions of pounds of food waste and increasing sales with fresher food that lasts longer at home. Afresh, headquartered in San Francisco, was founded in 2017 by Matt Schwartz, Nathan Fenner, and Volodymyr Kuleshov. Learn more at www.afresh.com .

