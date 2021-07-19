Africa & Middle East Buy Now Pay Markets 2021-2028: Focus on Egypt, Israel, Kenya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, South Africa & UAE

DUBLIN, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Africa & Middle East Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

BNPL providers in Africa have recorded strong growth over the last four quarters. Various players in the region are offering new forms of alternative credit and point-of-sale (POS) lending options such as BNPL to lure customers offering them a convenient and flexible payment mode. Julla, a PoS financing startup, launched Julla app in Kenya in August 2019, to enable customers purchase items and pay for them at a later date .



PayJustNow, a South African based BNPL provider, is focusing on growing merchants' partnership list to offer customers a cost-effective and flexible shopping experience . Also, the company is leveraging AI, cloud technology, and a progressive web app (PWA) to collect valuable information about customers that can be used drive more purchases, aid retailers improve their customers' experience, and help develop a decision-scoring engine that can make recommendations to reduce risk and boost returns.

Due to nation-wide lockdown because of COVID-19, the South African economy contracted in Q2'20. Its unemployment rate stood high at the end of 2020. The impact on income level and subsequent aversion to debt in South Africa could further increase demand for BNPL service.



BNPL payment has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters across key countries in the Middle east region. BNPL payment competitive scenario is changing with players focusing on innovation to compete effectively in the market. Companies are focusing on product differentiation to gain a competitive edge.



Regional/country reports included in this bundled offering provide a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in Buy Now Pay Later industry. These reports offer data-centric analysis of Buy Now Pay Later market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.



Each regional/country report details market opportunities across 40 market segments in Buy Now Pay Later for the period 2019-2028 and identifies opportunities. It captures essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction across end-use segments.

This offering is a bundled offering, combining one regional and 7 country reports:



1. Africa & Middle East Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

2. Egypt Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

3. Israel Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

4. Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

5. Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

6. Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

7. South Africa Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

8. United Arab Emirates Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook



Scope



BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel: Market Size and Forecast

Online Channel

POS Channel

Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Leisure & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Education: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

Buy Now Pay Later Sales Uplift by Product Category

Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Age Group

Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Share by Income

Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Value Share by Gender

Buy Now Pay Later Adoption Rationale Gross Merchandise Value Analysis

Reasons to Buy

In-depth Understanding of Buy Now Pay Later Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028). Understand market dynamics through essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction.

Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate BNPL strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the BNPL industry.

Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key Buy Now Pay Later KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/areio2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

