Africa & Middle East Embedded Market Report, 2022-2029: Focus on Lending, Insurance, Finance, and Wealth Sectors

DUBLIN, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Africa & Middle East Embedded Payment Business and Investment Opportunities - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Africa & Middle East's Embedded Payment industry is expected to grow by 44.6% on annual basis to reach US$5,860.4 million in 2022.



The embedded payment industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 26.7% during 2022-2029. The embedded payment revenues in the region will increase from US$5,860.4 million in 2022 to reach US$21,248.6 million by 2029.



The Africa & Middle East embedded payment industry is going through a trial phase, and incumbents in the payments market ecosystem must evolve to stay relevant in the industry, as the everchanging demand from clients is making the current system outdated.



Established and new-age fintech companies have invested heavily in embedded payment solutions in the last four to six quarters, resulting in market growth.



Moreover, customers expect e-commerce platforms to provide a smooth buying experience. Embedded payment can be the solution to this ever-growing client requirements. This also allows the companies to provide value-added benefits to clients and increase loyalty. Consequently, the publisher expects strong market growth over the next four to eight quarters.



The embedded payments industry is still in its nascent stages of development in most of the big economies such as Egypt and the UAE. However, in the last six to eight quarters, it was observed that a spike in the number of start-ups in the embedded payment market, spurred by the collaborative efforts of the governments and other stakeholders, enhanced the payment systems.



The region has several diverse factors driving the market growth, including a vast economy, a large young population, and an abundant skilled workforce. As a result, the region has enormous potential to grow its fintech industry in 2022 and beyond.

Reasons to buy

In-depth Understanding of Embedded Finance Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028).

Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate embedded finance strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

Get Sector Insights: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies opportunities across embedded lending, embedded insurance, embedded finance, and embedded wealth sectors.

Region and countries included in this report are:

Africa & Middle East

& Egypt

Israel

Kenya

Nigeria

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Embedded Payment Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer



2 Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



3 Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment

3.1 Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment

3.2 B2B Payment - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

3.3 B2C Payment - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



4 Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment

4.1 Market Share Analysis by End Use Segment

4.2 Retail & Consumer Goods Lending - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

4.3 Digital Products & Services - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

4.4 Utility Bill Payment - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

4.5 Travel & Hospitality - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

4.6 Leisure & Entertainment - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

4.7 Health & Wellness - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

4.8 Office Supplies & Equipment - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

4.9 Other - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



5 Further Reading



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/et218t

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets