Africa Animation, VFX and Video Games Market Report 2022

DUBLIN, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Africa Animation, VFX and Video Games: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities (2022-26)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The African Animation, VFX and Video Games industry has the potential to emerge as an engine of growth for the continent. The industry is in a phase where we are seeing the emergence of several African animation companies and animators working on attractive stories and content leveraging the continent's large potential for stories.

Several animation studios in Africa release their content through online channels such as YouTube, which is attracting millions of subscribers both from the continent as well as worldwide. African studios are making new inroads by launching original locally produced content on Netflix. Several local content productions have been nominated for several global awards including the Oscars. The Annecy Festival in 2020 will be focusing on animation from Africa.

There are a handful of globally renowned animation studios as well as several hundreds of small and medium-sized studios producing content tailored to local tastes. Supply of animation talent, which has historically been limited, is emerging with support and intervention of several government and industry initiatives to develop and support African animation through university courses and vocational training courses which provide theoretical and practical hands-on learning on Animation, VFX and Video Games.

There are vast sections of the African continent where the potential for Animation, VFX & Video games has not yet been realized and calls for closer participation between government, industry and academia to catalyse the industry growth. The industry needs support in the form of training, funding, tax incentives, market reach, access to hardware and software, legal support to protect the content IP. access to global distribution and collaboration networks etc.

Countries such as South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Ghana, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia are emerging as the leaders from Africa through content productions as well as collaborations. This includes content for movies, television, games, augmented reality, virtual reality, advertising, web designs and industrial applications such as architecture, engineering, industrial design, healthcare, education, medicine, and the motor industry.

The demand for animation, VFX and video gaming has expanded with the increase in targeted broadcasting hours by cable and satellite TV, availability of low-cost internet access, penetration of mobile devices along with the growing popularity of streaming video. In addition, the demand for Animation and VFX content to power immersive experiences such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality is growing exponentially.

The rapid advancement of technology has made animation, VFX & games available to the masses, and this industry has become one of the fastest-growing segments in the global media and entertainment market. We are increasingly seeing more of animation, VFX and games production taking place in a globally distributed mode.

Production work is becoming global with countries as well as regions offering tax incentives, subsidies, financial support, regional low labour costs etc. and companies are cutting costs by setting up facilities in such regions. Cloud computing is playing a key role in character rendering and modelling processes as cloud-based rendering of animation films is more effective and efficient as it reduces the time and cost compared to traditional rendering.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Impact Of Covid-19 On Global Animation, VFX & Video Games

Impact Of Covid-19 On Industry Value Chain

Global Animation & VFX Industry

History And Evolution

Industry Differentiators

Industry Characteristics

Animation Industry Supply Chain

Role Of Technology

Merchandising Opportunities

Key Distribution Channels For Animation Content

Risks Faced By Animation Studios

Demand Drivers Of Animation Industry

Drivers For Success

Animation Financial Models

Emerging Technological Platforms

Emerging Application Areas

Competitive Landscape Of Animation Studios

Global Animation & VFX Market Size & Opportunity

Market Segmentation Of Animation, VFX And Video Games

Global Animation Studios: Distribution And Capabilities

Animation & VFX Market Segments

Market Segmentation

2D Animation

3D Animation / Computer Generated Imagery (CGI)

Visual Effects (VFX)

Web Animation

Market Opportunity For 3D Animation/Computer Generated Imagery (CGI)

Producing CGI Animation

Advantages Of CGI Animation

Disadvantages Of CGI Animation

Influence Of CGI On 2D Animation

Challenges For CGI Animation

Critical Success Factors For CGI Productions

Visual Effects (VFX)

VFX Industry Challenges & Opportunities

Stop Motion Animation

Motion Capture

3D Animation Movies

Key Trends, Opportunities, Forecasts

Animation Streaming Video On Demand

Market Size

Netflix

Disney+

HBO Max

Amazon Prime Video

Hulu

Apple Tv+

Peacock

Crunchyroll

Quibi

Emerging Trends & Future Of Animation & VFX

Key Predictions For The Future

Global Television Animation Content Demand

Animation & VFX Software Market

Animation Software Market Segments

2D Animation Software Market

Industry Overview

Animation Workflow Using 2D Animation Package

Analysis Of Key 2D Animation Softwares

3D Animation Software Market

Industry Overview

3D Animation Software Market Segments

Free Animation Softwares

Plug-Ins To Products

Analysis Of Key Players In 3D Animation & VFX Software Market

Analysis Of Key 3D Animation & VFX Softwares

Japanese Anime Production Softwares

Prominence Of 2D

Retas - Software For Anime Production

Manga Studio - Software For Manga Production

Proprietary 3D Softwares Of Animation Studios

Collaboration Between Animation Studios And Software Firms

Animation & VFX Content Creation

Content Creation Workflow In 2D Animation

Conceptualization

Pre-Production

Production

Post-Production

Content Creation Lead Time Calculation In 2D Animation

Scanning And Filtering

Ink And Paint

Compositing And Dopesheet Preparation

Digital Processing In 2D Animation

Workflow Preceding Digital Processing

Content Creation Workflow In 3D Animation

Conceptualization

Pre-Production

Production

Post-Production

Parallel Activities

Timeline Of A 3D Production Workflow

Animation Software Usage In 3D Production Workflow

Animation Production Management

Governance

Task Division And People Allocation

Technology

Cloud Computing In Animation & VFX Workflow

Audience Dynamics

Marketing Strategies For Animation Studios

Marketing Program

Online Presence

Profiling And Targeting The Right Audience

Distribution

Conferences, Festivals & Events

Strategies For Successful Animation Films

Best Practices In Character Design

Lessons From Past Mistakes

Profile Of A 3D Animation Studio: Disney Pixar

Disney Pixar's Technological Advantage

Economics Of Animation & VFX

Revenue Break-Up Across Distribution Channels

Marketing To Exhibition Of Animation Content

Marketing

Licensing

Merchandising

Distribution

Exhibition

Economics Of Animation Copyrights

Dynamics Of Copyrights

Guidelines For Setting Up An Animation Studio

Investments Needed For Setting Up An Animation Studio

Specialized Hardware And Software Investments

Leveraging Cloud Computing For Competitive Advantage

Managing An Animation & Video Games Studio

Key Issues Of Concern

Formulating The Long-Term Strategy

Animation Content Outsourcing

Offshore Computer Animation Production

Business And Revenue Models

Drivers

Global Video Games Industry

Key Trends In The Global Video Games Industry

Impact Of Covid-19 On Global Video Games Industry

Industry Overview

Video Games Industry Structure

Changing Video Game Business Models

Online Video Gaming Business Models

Video Games Industry Value Chain

Mobile Games Industry Value Chain

Game Distribution Models

Key Opportunities & Strategies For Video Games Industry

Games Industry Competencies & Skills

Guidelines For A Games Studio Structure

Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning & Deep Learning Driven Hyper-Personalisation For Video Games

Machine Learning For In-Game Analytics, User Acquisition & Retention

Video Games Market Segments

Mobile Video Games Segments & Genres

Global Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Cross Over Between Games And Movies

Cloud Gaming Market & Opportunities

Market Size, User Base, Advantages & Challenges

Key Cloud Gaming Service Providers

Cloud Gaming Market Opportunities And Predictions

Global eSports Market

Key Trends In The Global eSports Industry

eSports Industry Structure

Most Popular eSports Tournaments

eSports Business Models

eSports Industry Value Chain

Key Opportunities & Strategies For eSports Industry

Key eSports Industry Forecasts

Global eSports Market Size & Opportunity

Africa Animation, VFX & Video Games

South Africa Animation VFX & Video Games

South Africa Animation & VFX

Impact Of Covid-19 On South African Animation, VFX & Video Games

Key Trends In South African Animation Industry

Industry Drivers

Challenges

Industry Opportunities

Animation Studios In South Africa

Strategies For Animation Studios In South Africa

Data On Animation Studios In South Africa

South Africa Video Games Market

Advantages Of Game Development Outsourcing To South Africa

Key Trends In The Video Games Industry In South Africa

South Africa's Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

