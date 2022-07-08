Africa B2C E-Commerce Market 2022 Report: Featuring AliExpress, Amazon, Jumia, Kazyon, Shein and Wish Among Others

Jul 08, 2022, 06:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Africa B2C E-Commerce Market 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Rapid B2C E-Commerce sales and Internet penetration growth in Africa projected
E-Commerce currently accounts for a small percentage share of total retail sales in Africa, indicating a major potential for future growth. Most of this growth comes from the rising Internet penetration across all countries in Africa, bringing a higher adoption of online shopping practices by Africa's emerging consumers.
South Africa and Nigeria display a higher card adoption than Egypt, Kenya and Morocco
Africa's largest B2C E-Commerce markets include South Africa and Nigeria, having the highest E-Commerce sales values in comparison to Egypt, Kenya and Morocco. In both countries, the majority of payments were conducted with cards, compared to a bigger share of the total payments stemming from cash-based payments in Egypt, Morocco and Kenya. In terms of local competition, one of the leading companies in these markets includes Nigeria-based Jumia. Jumia and other regional players face strong competition from cross-border online shopping platforms such as AliExpress and Amazon, which are gaining popularity among digital consumers in Africa.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Regional
- Internet Users in Africa, in millions, and Share of Worldwide Internet Users, in %, 2021e-2025f
- B2C Internet Penetration in Africa, in % of Population, by Sub-Region, February 2022
- Internet Penetration in Africa, by Selected Countries, incl. Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, in % of Population, March 2021
- Mobile Internet Users in Sub-Saharan Africa, in millions, and Mobile Internet Penetration, in % of Population, 2020-2025f
- Breakdown of Internet Traffic in Africa, by Device, in %, by Country, incl. Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Togo, Tunisia, Zambia, Compared to Africa and Worldwide, January-March 2022
- M-Commerce Sales Share in the Middle East and Africa, in % of Total Retail E-Commerce Sales, Compared to other Regions Worldwide, May 2021
- Breakdown of Payment Methods Used in B2C E-Commerce, in %, by Selected Countries, incl. Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria and South Africa, 2021e
3. South Africa
- B2C E-Commerce Market Overview, December 2021
- Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, Q1 2022
- Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales by Domestic and Cross-Border, in %, 2020
- B2C E-Commerce Sales, in ZAR billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2018-2022f
- B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2020-2022f
- Number of Monthly Internet Users, in millions, 2019 & 2020
- Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Internet Users, 2019 & 2020
- Top Reasons for Accelerated Online Shopping Behavior, in % of Consumers, November 2020
- Breakdown of Frequency of Shopping Online, by Selected Product Categories, in % of Consumers, November 2020
- Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Consumers, November 2020
- Breakdown of Payment Methods Used in B2C E-Commerce, in %, 2021
- Share of Respondents Who Made Mobile Payments, in %, 2019 & 2020
- Card Payments Value, in ZAR trillion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2016-2024f
- B2C E-Commerce Players Overview, December 2021
- Top 4 E-Commerce Websites, incl. Total Number of Visits on Desktop and Mobile, in millions, Average Visit Duration, Pages Per Visit and Bounce Rate, January 2022
4. Nigeria
- B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, April 2022
- Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, Q1 2022
- Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales by Domestic and Cross-Border, in %, 2020
- B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2020 & 2021e
- Internet Penetration, in % of Population, 2017-2021 & January 2022
- Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Population, 2021e
- Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales by Product Category, in %, 2021e
- Breakdown of Payment Methods Used in B2C E-Commerce, in %, 2021e
- Number of Mobile Payment Transactions, in millions, and Value, in NGN billion, 2017-2021
- Payment Options Offered by Two Major B2C E-Commerce Players, March 2022
- Delivery Options Offered by Two Major B2C E-Commerce Players, March 2022
- Top 5 Online Shopping Apps, by Downloads in Google Play Store, Apple App Store (iPhone and iPad), March 2022
- Jumia Key Performance Indicators, incl. Annual Active Customers, Orders, GMV, TPV, JumiaPay Transactions, and Loss, 2019-2021
5. Egypt
- B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, April 2022
- Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, Q1 2022
- Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales by Domestic and Cross-Border, in %, 2020
- Breakdown of Platform Types Used for Online Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers, September 2021
- B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2021-2024f
- Number of Internet Users, in millions, January 2019-January 2022
- Shopping-Related Activities Carried Out Online, in % of Internet Users, Q3 2021
- Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales by Product Category, in %, 2021e
- Breakdown of Payment Methods Used in B2C E-Commerce, in %, 2021e
- Top Drivers of Online Shopping, in % of Internet Users, Q3 2021
- Top 10 Retail Brands, incl. 3 B2C E-Commerce Brands, 2021
6. Morocco
- B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, April 2022
- Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, Q1 2022
- Smartphone Penetration, Compared to the Region and Worldwide, in % of Population, 2021
- Share of Online Shoppers Making Purchases via Mobile, Compared to the Region and Worldwide, in %, 2021
- B2C E-Commerce Volume, in USD million, 2020-2024f
- Number of Online Transactions Made with Bank Cards, in millions, and Value, in MAD billion, by Domestic Credit Cards and Domestic and Foreign Cards (Total), First 9 Months of 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021
- Internet Users, in millions, January 2021 & January 2022
- Shopping-Related Activities Carried Out Online, in % of Internet Users, Q3 2021
- Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales by Product Category, in %, 2021e
- Breakdown of Payment Methods Used in B2C E-Commerce, in %, 2021e
- Top 3 Online Shopping Websites, incl. Total Number of Visits on Desktop and Mobile, in millions, Average Visit Duration, Pages Per Visit and Bounce Rate, February 2022
7. Kenya
- B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, April 2022
- Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, Q1 2022
- B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2022f-2024f
- B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2021
- Internet Penetration, in % of Population, 2017-2021 & January 2022e
- Internet Users, in millions, January 2021 & January 2022
- Preferred Shopping Method, in % of Respondents, 2021
- Top 3 Online Payment Methods, in % of B2C E-Commerce Payments, 2021
- Mobile Payment Statistics, incl. Number of Transactions, in Millions, Value of Transactions, in KES Billion, Number of Accounts, in Millions, and Number of Agents, in Thousands, 2011-2021
- Top 5 Online Shopping Apps, by Downloads from Google Play Store, Apple App Store (iPhone and iPad), March 2022
Companies Mentioned
- Alibaba
- Aliexpress
- Amazon.com
- ASOS
- Avito
- B tech
- Carrefour
- Gumtree
- Ikea
- Jumia
- Kazyon
- Kepios
- Konga
- Lucky Ten
- Makro.co.za.
- OLX
- Olx.co.za
- Shein
- Souq
- Takealot
- ThankUCash
- Ubereats
- Wish
- Woolworth
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c6l5yj
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article