Africa BBQ and Cooked Meat QSR Chains Market Report 2019 Featuring Prego, Steak Out, Hadramout El Bokhary, Chesanyama, Arby's, Cattle Baron, Turn 'n Tender, Hussar Grill, Hooters
Nov 11, 2019, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "BBQ and Cooked Meat QSR Chains in Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the most up to date analysis of the leading BBQ & cooked meat chains in Africa. This report includes key benchmark data, such as main players, key markets, number of outlets and per capita spend, throughout Africa and regionally.
- Identify the market leaders in the BBQ and cooked meat fast food sector in Africa.
- Benchmark estimated revenues of BBQ and cooked meat chain fast food outlets.
- Assess the market size and per capita spend on BBQ and cooked meat in Africa.
- Understand regional differences in spend, key players and market size.
- Analyse the number and distribution of BBQ and cooked meat chain fast food outlets in Africa.
The author has identified 77 BBQ, steak and cooked meat chains in Africa.
- The BBQ, steak and cooked meat sector is ranked as the 5th most valuable fast food sector in Africa.
- The BBQ, steak and cooked meat sector in Southern Africa has a chain density more than four times higher than in North Africa.
- Nine of the top ten BBQ and cooked meat fast food chains in Africa are domestic brands.
Who are the market leaders in the BBQ and cooked meat fast food sector in Africa?
- What are the estimated revenues of BBQ and cooked meat fast food outlets?
- What is the market size and per capita spend on BBQ and cooked meat in Africa?
- What are the regional differences in spend, key players and market size?
- What is the number and distribution of BBQ and cooked meat chain fast food outlets in Africa?
Key Topics Covered:
- Africa Overview
- Leading Chains
- Key Countries By Market Size
- Key Countries By Market Attractiveness
- Bbq - Regional Comparison
- Central Africa - Bbq - Category Overview
- Central Africa - Bbq - Leading Chains
- Central Africa - Bbq - Key Country Data
- East Africa - Bbq - Category Overview
- East Africa - Bbq - Leading Chains
- East Africa - Bbq - Key Country Data
- North Africa - Bbq - Category Overview
- North Africa - Bbq - Leading Chains
- North Africa - Bbq - Key Country Data
- Southern Africa - Bbq - Category Overview
- Southern Africa - Bbq - Leading Chains
- Southern Africa - Bbq - Key Country Data
- West Africa - Bbq - Category Overview
- West Africa - Bbq - Leading Chains
- West Africa - Bbq - Key Country Data
- Methodology And Definitions
- Find Out More
Companies Mentioned
- Prego
- Steak Out
- Hadramout El Bokhary
- Chesanyama
- Arby's
- Cattle Baron
- Turn 'n Tender
- Hussar Grill
- Hooters
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fgroky
