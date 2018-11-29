Africa Bus Market Analysis 2013-2018 & Forecasts to 2023: Increasing Investments by Daimler AG, Volvo AG, Tata Motors Limited and Zhengzhou Yutong Bus

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Africa Bus Market By Application (Transit Buses, Motor Coaches & School Buses/Others), By Length, By Seating Capacity, By Fuel Type, By Body Type (Fully Built Vs. Customizable), By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Africa bus market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.15% by 2022, on the back of growing urbanization and rising population in the region.



Buses are one of the safest and economical means of public transportation system. Growing production and sales of buses, increasing awareness about environmental pollution and huge investments by bus manufacturing companies such as Daimler AG, Volvo AG, Tata Motors Limited and Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. to launch buses with advanced features are some of the other factors anticipated to aid Africa bus market in the coming years.



Africa Bus Market By Application, By Length, By Seating Capacity, By Fuel Type, By Body Type, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 - 2022 discusses the following aspects of bus market in Africa:

Bus Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Application (Transit Buses, Motor Coaches & School Buses/Others), By Length, By Seating Capacity, By Fuel Type, By Body Type (Fully Built Vs. Customizable), By Country

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

14. Market Trends & Developments



Growing Government Initiatives towards Alternate Fuel Buses

Increasing Demand for School Buses

South Africa Dominates African Bus Market

Rising Demand for Public Transport System

Medium Sized Buses - The Leading Segment In Africa Bus Market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Africa Bus Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value & Volume

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Application (Transit Buses, Motor Coaches & School Buses/Others)

4.2.2. By Length (6-8 m, 8-10 m, 10-12 m & Above 12 m)

4.2.3. By Seating Capacity (15-30, 30-40, 40-50 & Above 50)

4.2.4. By Fuel Type (Diesel, Petrol/Gasoline, CNG & Electric & Hybrid)

4.2.5. By Body Type (Fully Built Vs. Customizable)

4.2.6. By Company

4.2.7. By Country

4.2.8. Market Attractiveness Index (By Application Type)

4.2.9. Market Attractiveness Index (By Region)



5. South Africa Bus Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.3. Pricing Analysis

5.4. Import Tariff



6. Algeria Bus Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. Pricing Analysis

6.4. Import Tariff



7. Egypt Bus Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Pricing Analysis

7.4. Import Tariff



8. Morocco Bus Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Pricing Analysis

8.4. Import Tariff



9. Tanzania Bus Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Pricing Analysis

9.4. Import Tariff



10. Ethiopia Bus Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. Pricing Analysis



11. Nigeria Bus Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. Pricing Analysis

11.4. Import Tariff



12. Congo Bus Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.3. Pricing Analysis



13. Product Benchmarking



14. Market Trends & Developments

14.1. Growing Government Initiatives towards Alternate Fuel Buses

14.2. Increasing Demand for School Buses

14.3. South Africa Dominates African Bus Market

14.4. Rising Demand for Public Transport System

14.5. Medium Sized Buses - The Leading Segment In Africa Bus Market



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Toyota Motor Corporation

15.2. Mercedes (Daimler AG)

15.3. Isuzu Motors Ltd.

15.4. Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation

15.5. Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd.

15.6. Ashok Leyland Ltd.

15.7. Tata Motors Ltd.

15.8. Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd.

15.9. Volvo AB

15.10. Scania AB



16. Strategic Recommendations

