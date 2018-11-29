Africa Bus Market Analysis 2013-2018 & Forecasts to 2023: Increasing Investments by Daimler AG, Volvo AG, Tata Motors Limited and Zhengzhou Yutong Bus
The "Africa Bus Market By Application (Transit Buses, Motor Coaches & School Buses/Others), By Length, By Seating Capacity, By Fuel Type, By Body Type (Fully Built Vs. Customizable), By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Africa bus market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.15% by 2022, on the back of growing urbanization and rising population in the region.
Buses are one of the safest and economical means of public transportation system. Growing production and sales of buses, increasing awareness about environmental pollution and huge investments by bus manufacturing companies such as Daimler AG, Volvo AG, Tata Motors Limited and Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. to launch buses with advanced features are some of the other factors anticipated to aid Africa bus market in the coming years.
Africa Bus Market By Application, By Length, By Seating Capacity, By Fuel Type, By Body Type, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 - 2022 discusses the following aspects of bus market in Africa:
- Bus Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Application (Transit Buses, Motor Coaches & School Buses/Others), By Length, By Seating Capacity, By Fuel Type, By Body Type (Fully Built Vs. Customizable), By Country
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Why You Should Buy This Report?
- To gain an in-depth understanding of bus in Africa
- To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years
- To help industry consultants, bus distributor, distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies
- To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material
- To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players
- To avail of 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Africa Bus Market Outlook
4.1. Market Size & Forecast
4.1.1. By Value & Volume
4.2. Market Share & Forecast
4.2.1. By Application (Transit Buses, Motor Coaches & School Buses/Others)
4.2.2. By Length (6-8 m, 8-10 m, 10-12 m & Above 12 m)
4.2.3. By Seating Capacity (15-30, 30-40, 40-50 & Above 50)
4.2.4. By Fuel Type (Diesel, Petrol/Gasoline, CNG & Electric & Hybrid)
4.2.5. By Body Type (Fully Built Vs. Customizable)
4.2.6. By Company
4.2.7. By Country
4.2.8. Market Attractiveness Index (By Application Type)
4.2.9. Market Attractiveness Index (By Region)
5. South Africa Bus Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.3. Pricing Analysis
5.4. Import Tariff
6. Algeria Bus Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.3. Pricing Analysis
6.4. Import Tariff
7. Egypt Bus Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3. Pricing Analysis
7.4. Import Tariff
8. Morocco Bus Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3. Pricing Analysis
8.4. Import Tariff
9. Tanzania Bus Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3. Pricing Analysis
9.4. Import Tariff
10. Ethiopia Bus Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3. Pricing Analysis
11. Nigeria Bus Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.3. Pricing Analysis
11.4. Import Tariff
12. Congo Bus Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.3. Pricing Analysis
13. Product Benchmarking
14. Market Trends & Developments
14.1. Growing Government Initiatives towards Alternate Fuel Buses
14.2. Increasing Demand for School Buses
14.3. South Africa Dominates African Bus Market
14.4. Rising Demand for Public Transport System
14.5. Medium Sized Buses - The Leading Segment In Africa Bus Market
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Toyota Motor Corporation
15.2. Mercedes (Daimler AG)
15.3. Isuzu Motors Ltd.
15.4. Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation
15.5. Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd.
15.6. Ashok Leyland Ltd.
15.7. Tata Motors Ltd.
15.8. Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd.
15.9. Volvo AB
15.10. Scania AB
16. Strategic Recommendations
