Africa Data Center Market Outlook Report 2021-2026 Featuring Key Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers, Support Infrastructure Providers, Center Investors, Constructors

The Africa data center market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 15% during the period 2020-2026.
The Africa data center market size by investment was valued at USD 2 billion in 2020 and is expected to USD 5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15% during 2021-2026. The data center market expects to observe growth because of the flurry of factors - renewable power availability, smart city initiatives, and increased support for the digital economy.
Egypt, South Africa, Kenya, Morocco, and Ethiopia are actively working toward improving the share of renewable energy in the region's electricity generation. Africa is an emerging leader in microgrid capacity. Grid-connected, on-site energy generation or storage plants help data centers control power costs more efficiently by saving on peak demand costs charged by traditional grid facilities. Both colocation and enterprise operators invest heavily in adopting renewable energy sources to power data centers.
AFRICA DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION
The Africa IT infrastructure market expects to reach approx. USD 4 billion by 2026. The growth in data generation in Africa is fueling the demand for fast-processing efficient servers. The demand for build-to-suit infrastructure is growing to support specific applications. Several segments such as BFSI, healthcare, transportation and logistics, education, and heavy industries adopt advanced server systems for efficient services.
INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY
The South Africa data center market share is witnessing an increased adoption of cloud-based solutions among enterprises and is rapidly emerging as a center for public and private cloud hosting. Cape Town and Johannesburg are the significant locations preferred for data center development. Manufacturing, financial services, and healthcare sectors are among the major contributors to the data center investment. The South Africa data center market is increasingly adopting cloud technology. Submarine cable connectivity is playing a critical role in the development of the South African data center market. Also, investments in submarine cable connectivity projects connecting South Africa with Asia have increased in recent years. The market expects to witness steady growth over the next few years because of the high internet penetration and growth of big data, IoT, and artificial intelligence technology.
By Geography
- Africa
- South Africa
- Morocco
- Kenya
- Nigeria
- Egypt
- Other Countries
INSIGHTS BY VENDORS
The Africa data center market consists of several IT, electrical, and mechanical service providers. Arista Networks, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies are a few major IT infrastructure providers in Africa. The revenue share of server infrastructure declined slightly in Q1 2020 than Q4 2019 due to the eruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, causing disruptions in the supply chain.
The procurement of energy-efficient power infrastructure solutions is likely to drive several vendors to the African region. Varied requirements are prompting vendors to develop innovative products that reduce OPEX. ABB, Eaton, Legrand, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv Group are the leading UPS and rack PDU infrastructure players. Cummins and Caterpillar have a strong presence in the market.
Key Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NetApp
Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Envicool
- Legrand
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce Power Systems
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Vertiv Group
Key Data Center Investors
- Africa Data Centres
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Icolo.io
- Internet Technologies Angola (ITA)
- Inwi
- IXAfrica
- MainOne (MDXi)
- N+ONE
- Orange
- PAIX
- Raxio Group
- Raya Data Center
- Teraco Data Environments
- Wingu
Key Construction Constructors
- Arup Group
- Atkins
- Edarat Group
- Future-tech
- ISG
- Vantage Data Centers
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
1. How big is the Africa data center market?
2. How many new data centers emerged in the Africa region in 2020?
3. What is the market size for data center racks in Africa?
4. What is the growth rate of the data center market in Nigeria?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Availability Of Renewable Energy
8.2 Smart City Initiatives Driving Data Center Growth
8.3 Government Support To Boost Digital Economy
8.4 Rising Adoption of All-Flash Storage Solutions
8.5 Penetration Of Converged & Hyper Converged Infrastructure Solutions
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 COVID-19 Impact On Data Center Demand
9.2 Impact Of Cloud Adoption On Data Center Investments
9.3 Impact Of Big Data & Iot On Data Center Growth
9.4 Rising Investments In Fiber Connectivity
9.5 Migration From On-Premise Infrastructure To Colocation & Managed Services
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Location Constraints For Data Center Construction
10.2 Lack Of Skilled Workforce
10.3 Budget Constraints & Meager Investment Support
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast
11.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
11.5 Five Forces Analysis
12 Infrastructure
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 IT Infrastructure
12.3 Electrical Infrastructure
12.4 Mechanical Infrastructure
12.5 General Construction
13 IT Infrastructure
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Server Infrastructure
13.3 Storage Infrastructure
13.4 Network Infrastructure
14 Electrical Infrastructure
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 UPS Systems
14.3 Generators
14.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgear
14.5 Power Distribution Units
14.6 Other Electrical Infrastructure
15 Mechanical Infrastructure
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Cooling Systems
15.3 Racks
15.4 Other Mechanical Infrastructure
16 Cooling Systems
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 CRAC & CRAH Units
16.3 Chiller Units
16.4 Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
16.5 Other Cooling Units
17 Cooling Technique
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Air-Based Cooling Technique
17.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
18 General Construction
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Building Development
18.3 Installation & Commissioning Services
18.4 Building Design
18.5 Physical Security
18.6 DCIM/BMS Solutions
19 Tier Standards
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Overview of Tier Standards
19.3 TIER I & TIER II
19.4 TIER III
19.5 TIER IV
20 Geography
20.1 Geography: Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.2 Area: Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.3 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.4 South Africa
20.5 Kenya
20.6 Morocco
20.7 Nigeria
20.8 Egypt
20.9 OTHER AFRICAN COUNTRIES
21 Competitive Landscape
21.1 IT Infrastructure
21.2 Electrical Infrastructure
21.3 Mechanical Infrastructure
21.4 General Construction
