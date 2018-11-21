Africa Desalination Market to 2022: Macro to Micro Visioning & Megatrends Impacting the Desalination Plant Market Gaining Momentum
16:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "African Desalination Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Africa has the largest number of water-scarce countries than any other continent in the world, and the majority of the continent relies on rainfall and surface water for their water supply.
Of the 54 countries in Africa, 39 have a coastline, making desalination a logical solution. Insufficient infrastructure is a major reason why water is a challenge in Africa. Water projects only account for a cumulative average of 1.3% of total infrastructure investment in the continent. The high CAPEX and OPEX costs of desalination are a major restraint to the development of the desalination market in Africa.
Research Highlights
This study provides an analysis of the desalination market in Africa, focussing on desalination market states and developments in the regional segments of North Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa (excluding South Africa), and South Africa. The desalination market across all African regions felt the effects of the global economic downturn between 2015 and 2017 and has since begun to stabilise and show signs of growth. North African countries are primary users of desalination in Africa. Desalination is a main source of water in the arid region where rainfall is minimal. As such, the desalination market in this region is mature and will maintain its dominant position on the continent in the forecast period.
In Sub-Saharan Africa and South African regions, however, desalination is seen as a way to diversify water resources rather than serving as a main source of water. The desalination market in Sub-Saharan Africa is expected to achieve high growth leading up to 2022 considering its state of immaturity. The South African desalination market is expected to achieve low growth leading up to 2022 due to the high CAPEX costs associated with desalination plants. Innovative containerised/modular models are going in popularity in Sub-Saharan and South Africa due to the financial risks inherent in constructing large desalination plants.
Considering the high financial costs associated with desalination plants, there is a shift to the BOT and BOOT contracting models to share the risk across the public and private sectors. The DBO model will increase in popularity as municipalities will seek a one-stop-shop from design to build to O&M of plants. The most commonly applied desalination technologies for existing plants in Africa are Reverse Osmosis (RO), Multi-stage Flash (MSF), and Multi-effect Distillation (MED).
In recent years, MSF and MED have declined significantly due to their high energy requirements, and electrodialysis and nanofiltration have increased. RO will maintain dominance. As energy consumption is the most significant component of the overall operational costs of desalination plants, reaching as much as 44%, technology companies have the opportunity to develop leverage energy reduction devices that have the potential to reduce energy requirements by 20 to 40%.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
2. Desalination Market Overview
- Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Market Scope
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Value Chain Analysis
- Desalination Market Landscape
3. Drivers and Restraints-Desalination Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends-Desalination Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Desalination Installations by Country
- Market Profile
- Construction-Procurement and Contracting Models
- Construction-Influencing Factors and Trends
- Operation and Maintenance
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Desalination Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-Energy Use Reduction
- Growth Opportunity 2-Brine By-product Use
- Growth Opportunity 3-Procurement and Contract Models
- Growth Opportunity 4-Improved Pre-treatment
- Strategic Imperatives for Desalination Providers
7. North African Regional Analysis
- North Africa Region Key Findings
- North African Desalination Market Overview
- Revenue Forecast
- Online Desalination Plants by Technology
- Online Projects
8. Sub-Saharan African Regional Analysis
- Sub-Saharan Africa Region Key Findings
- Sub-Saharan African Desalination Market Overview
- Revenue Forecast
- Online Desalination Plants by Technology
- Online Projects
9. South African Regional Analysis
- South Africa Region Key Findings
- South African Desalination Market Overview
- Revenue Forecast
- Online Desalination Plants by Technology
- Online Projects
10. Mega Trend Impacts
- Macro to Micro Visioning
- Megatrends Impacting the Desalination Plant Market
11. Industry Trends and Challenges
- Desalination Trends
- Desalination Challenges
12. Opportunities Heat Map
- Heat Map for Desalination Construction
- Heat Map for Desalination Plant Operation and Maintenance
- Heat Map for By-product and Recovery
13. Conclusions
14. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zgcxkx/africa?w=5
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article