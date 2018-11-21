Africa Desalination Market to 2022: Macro to Micro Visioning & Megatrends Impacting the Desalination Plant Market Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Africa has the largest number of water-scarce countries than any other continent in the world, and the majority of the continent relies on rainfall and surface water for their water supply.

Of the 54 countries in Africa, 39 have a coastline, making desalination a logical solution. Insufficient infrastructure is a major reason why water is a challenge in Africa. Water projects only account for a cumulative average of 1.3% of total infrastructure investment in the continent. The high CAPEX and OPEX costs of desalination are a major restraint to the development of the desalination market in Africa.

Research Highlights

This study provides an analysis of the desalination market in Africa, focussing on desalination market states and developments in the regional segments of North Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa (excluding South Africa), and South Africa. The desalination market across all African regions felt the effects of the global economic downturn between 2015 and 2017 and has since begun to stabilise and show signs of growth. North African countries are primary users of desalination in Africa. Desalination is a main source of water in the arid region where rainfall is minimal. As such, the desalination market in this region is mature and will maintain its dominant position on the continent in the forecast period.

In Sub-Saharan Africa and South African regions, however, desalination is seen as a way to diversify water resources rather than serving as a main source of water. The desalination market in Sub-Saharan Africa is expected to achieve high growth leading up to 2022 considering its state of immaturity. The South African desalination market is expected to achieve low growth leading up to 2022 due to the high CAPEX costs associated with desalination plants. Innovative containerised/modular models are going in popularity in Sub-Saharan and South Africa due to the financial risks inherent in constructing large desalination plants.

Considering the high financial costs associated with desalination plants, there is a shift to the BOT and BOOT contracting models to share the risk across the public and private sectors. The DBO model will increase in popularity as municipalities will seek a one-stop-shop from design to build to O&M of plants. The most commonly applied desalination technologies for existing plants in Africa are Reverse Osmosis (RO), Multi-stage Flash (MSF), and Multi-effect Distillation (MED).

In recent years, MSF and MED have declined significantly due to their high energy requirements, and electrodialysis and nanofiltration have increased. RO will maintain dominance. As energy consumption is the most significant component of the overall operational costs of desalination plants, reaching as much as 44%, technology companies have the opportunity to develop leverage energy reduction devices that have the potential to reduce energy requirements by 20 to 40%.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. Desalination Market Overview

Market Overview

Market Definitions

Market Scope

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Value Chain Analysis

Desalination Market Landscape

3. Drivers and Restraints-Desalination Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends-Desalination Market

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Desalination Installations by Country

Market Profile

Construction-Procurement and Contracting Models

Construction-Influencing Factors and Trends

Operation and Maintenance

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Desalination Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors and Assessment

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-Energy Use Reduction

Growth Opportunity 2-Brine By-product Use

Growth Opportunity 3-Procurement and Contract Models

Growth Opportunity 4-Improved Pre-treatment

Strategic Imperatives for Desalination Providers

7. North African Regional Analysis

North Africa Region Key Findings

North African Desalination Market Overview

Revenue Forecast

Online Desalination Plants by Technology

Online Projects

8. Sub-Saharan African Regional Analysis

Sub-Saharan Africa Region Key Findings

Sub-Saharan African Desalination Market Overview

Revenue Forecast

Online Desalination Plants by Technology

Online Projects

9. South African Regional Analysis

South Africa Region Key Findings

South African Desalination Market Overview

Revenue Forecast

Online Desalination Plants by Technology

Online Projects

10. Mega Trend Impacts

Macro to Micro Visioning

Megatrends Impacting the Desalination Plant Market

11. Industry Trends and Challenges

Desalination Trends

Desalination Challenges

12. Opportunities Heat Map

Heat Map for Desalination Construction

Heat Map for Desalination Plant Operation and Maintenance

Heat Map for By-product and Recovery

13. Conclusions

14. Appendix



