Africa OTT Communication Services Connected Consumer Report 2020: Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp have Retained their Leadership of the OTT Communication Market

This report focuses on aspects of the Connected Consumer Survey that relate to the behaviour, preferences and plans of smartphone users in Africa. In particular, it focuses on respondents' usage of over-the-top (OTT) communication services.
Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp have retained their leadership of the OTT communication market, but Telegram's increasing popularity and the rise of new, local challengers suggest that the game is far from over.
Survey data coverage
The research was conducted between August and September 2020. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the mobile-internet-using population in Africa. We set quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There was a minimum of 1000 respondents per country.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- Which OTT communication and paid-for online video apps are used the most in Africa?
- Where is there potential for growth in the OTT communication space?
- Which OTT communication app features are most-frequently used?
- Is there any remaining potential for monetisation by mobile operators?
- Which channels do consumers prefer to use to interact with brands?
This report:
- Identifies which communications apps are used the most in Africa
- Highlights the pockets of growth that remain in the OTT communication market
- Identifies which features are used the most on communication apps
- Discusses the ways in which consumers balance their use of OTT communications with that of traditional services
- Identifies consumers' preferred channels for communicating with brands.
Who Should Read this Report
- Operator-based strategy executives and marketing managers who are interested in understanding consumer market trends and the changing role of operators as communications service providers.
- Market intelligence and research executives in service providers that are responsible for understanding end-user trends and supporting business units in identifying and addressing new opportunities in mobile communication services.
- Equipment/device manufacturers and software providers that want to identify end-user trends in service and device usage and help their operator customers to better address market opportunities in mobile services related to communication and entertainment.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary
- OTT communication services
- Methodology and panel information
- About the author
Countries Covered
- Egypt
- Kenya
- Nigeria
- South Africa
