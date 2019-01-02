Africa Solar Water Pump Market Report 2014-2018 & 2024: Market is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 20%

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Africa Solar Water Pump Market (2018-2024): Market Forecast by Power Rating, by Design Type, by Drive Type, by Countries and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Solar Water Pump System market revenues are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 20% during 2018-24.

Morocco Government is likely to invest $233 million in solar projects to serve agricultural growth and significant number of pumps are expected to be installed over the next six years. Morocco accounted for the largest revenue share in African market in 2017 followed by Ethiopia.

Africa Solar Water Pump market had registered substantial growth in terms of number of new installations, predominantly attributed to decreasing price of PV panels and government subsidy over the past few years. Easy finance by NGO's and government banks boosted the small scale farmer confidence which have bolstered the Africa Solar Water Pump market. In Morocco, NAMA program supports new installation of solar water pump in agriculture fields. During the forecast period, lower capacity submersible pumps with DC motor would account for majority of the market share on the back of increasing diesel price and poor availability of grid electricity in the agriculture fields.



Lower power (Upto 3 HP) AC submersible solar water pumps were most widely installed in the region in 2017, where majority of the pumps were deployed for irrigation of the agricultural fields.



The report thoroughly covers the solar water pump system market by power ratings, design, applications and countries. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Markets Covered



The report provides detailed analysis of the following market segments:



By Power Rating:

Upto 3 HP

3.1 to 10 HP

Above 10 HP

By Design Type:

Surface

Submersible

By Drive Type:

AC Motor

DC Motor

By Applications:

Agriculture

Domestic

By Countries:

Tanzania

Ethiopia

Kenya

South Africa

Tunisia

Egypt

Ghana

Rest of Africa

Companies Mentioned



CRI Pump

Grundfos

KarmSolar

Lorentz

Mono

SunCulture

