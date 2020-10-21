Africa Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) Forecasts Report 2020-2025 Featuring Amazon, Apple TV+, Disney+, Iroko, Netflix, Showmax

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Africa SVOD Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Africa will have 12.96 million SVOD subscriptions by 2025, up from 2.75 million at end-2019. From the 10 million additions, South Africa will supply 3 million to take its total to 4.3 million and Nigeria will add 2.1 million to total 2.73 million.

Netflix accounted for 45% of the region's SVOD subscribers by end-2019. The company will retain its share by 2025 (5.70 million subscribers - up from 1.23 million in 2019). Disney is not expected to start until 2022 but will have 2.71 million paying subscribers by 2025.



Analyst quote: "Local player Showmax will add more than a million paying subscribers, partly due to the launch of its Pro platform and its lower prices for mobile subscribers. It will reach many more homes as a free extension for its pay TV subscribers."

Key Topics Covered:

SVOD movie and TV episode developments.

It comes in two parts:

Insight: Africa overview as well as detailed country analysis for Cote d'Ivoire , Ethiopia , Ghana , Kenya , Nigeria , South Africa , Tanzania and Uganda in a 28-page PDF document.

overview as well as detailed country analysis for , , , , , , and in a 28-page PDF document. A 62-page Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2025 for 35 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

Apple TV+

Disney+

Iroko

Netflix

Showmax

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xkhgwe

