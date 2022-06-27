AFRICA, THE GREEN TRANSITION GATHERS SPEED

THE INTERNATIONAL EVENTS Visitors will be greeted by a solid proposal of global conferences developed by the Ecomondo and Key Energy Technical-Scientific Committees, chaired respectively by Fabio Fava and Gianni Silvestrini , at which the European Commission will also participate. A range of conferences and seminars that will feature international, national and local institutions, public and private companies and the scientific world.

AFRICA GREEN GROWTH, THE FORUM

African embassies, governments and institutions will be meeting at the 2nd edition of "Africa Green Growth": under discussion, growth opportunities in the fields of "Green Hydrogen" and "Water Energy and Food Nexus" with a focus on the circular economy and youth entrepreneurship in Africa's ever-increasing integration into world economy circuits. The event will be organised by RES4Africa and the Ecomondo-Key Energy Scientific Committee with the support of ITA-Italian Trade Agency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Ministry of Ecological Transition.

NEW ENERGIES

The transition from fossil carbon will feature in "Transition towards carbon neutrality", an event chaired by the OECD's Bio-, Nano- and Converging Technologies (BNCT) task force, that will deal with the urgent need for a global carbon management strategy for the chemical sector that would endorse the sustainable circular economy approach.

DROUGHT AND ALTERNATIVE WATER SOURCES

Furthermore, the European Commission will attend "Water Projects Europe: Actions needed for water scarcity and drought (focus on Mediterranean)" organised with Water Europe on EU-funded projects regarding water shortage challenges; the afternoon session will be chaired by Francesco Fatone.

