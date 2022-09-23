African American Board Leadership Institute Tribute Dinner

The African American Board Leadership Institute Honors Ayo Davis, Jeffery Wallace, and Naima Keith at the AABLI Tribute Dinner

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 22, 2022, at the City Club Los Angeles, Jonathan Sandville, President and CEO of the African American Board Leadership Institute (AABLI) will be presenting Ayo Davis, President, Disney Branded Television; Naima Keith, Vice President, Education and Public Programs, Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA); and Jeffery Wallace, President and CEO, LeadersUp and Los Angeles County Commissioner with the AABLI Tribute Award.

The AABLI Tribute Dinner honors individuals who demonstrate qualities aligned with AABLI's efforts to advance systemic equity and foster an inclusive society. AABLI's mission is to strengthen nonprofit, public, and private organizations through recruiting, preparing, and assisting with the placement of African Americans on a broad range of governing boards. AABLI has trained more than 900 participants and placed hundreds of them on nonprofit boards, corporate boards, and commissions.

AABLI develops leaders with a critical consciousness which compels them to advocate for equitable power, resources, and conditions that create pathways out of poverty for communities throughout the nation. This year, AABLI Tribute Dinner sponsors include Disney Branded Television, Johnny Carson Foundation, MUFG UnionBank, Edison International, City National Bank, SoCal Gas, the Annenberg Foundation, and Karim Webb.

"Investing in our future leaders is important because they are going to help shape who we are in the future and this is exactly what the African American Board Leadership Institute is doing, and that is truly inspiring. I'm so grateful to be honored tonight by AABLI", said Ayo Davis.

"The work of AABLI inspires me because they create a space for diverse voices of African American women and men. The tools provided by AABLI are truly what makes my work possible", said Naima Keith.

AABLI Alumnus Jeffery Wallace said "AABLI's work empowers Black leaders to build an inclusive economy and society."

About African American Board Leadership Institute

Established in 2011, by Virgil Roberts and Yvette Chappell-Ingram, AABLI is the only leadership training and development organization in the United States that solely exists to advance systemic equity and foster an inclusive society. AABLI offers a solution to problems that stem from a lack of diversity at the board level by creating a pipeline of qualified African American candidates for positions on governing boards.

