African American Expressions™ Offers Solutions Amidst COVID Pandemic To Supplement Income For The Black Community Through Their Fundraising Program.

As the largest black-owned gift company in America, African American Expressions™ is constantly improving and adding to an already huge selection of Afrocentric gifts that share a deep love for African American culture and a strong faith in God. Over the years these uplifting gifts have come to include the inspirational work of many influential figures, including the late and great Dr. Maya Angelou. Additionally, the company is always finding ways to offer relevant tools and so they have introduced a way to maximize fundraising sales VIRTUALLY in the face of COVID-19. Its 'Find my Affiliate' feature is also a great way to reach friends and family across the country.

Fundraising Affiliates will have access to hundreds of HOT SELLING products varying from Calendars, Christmas cards, Greeting Cards, Figurines, Accessories, Home Décor, and so much more. With items suited for all budgets. Anyone can do it, and you don't need to be an expert salesperson to run a successful African American Expressions™ fundraising campaign. Try raising money the healthy way, throw out the chocolate bars and get started with a great guilt free fundraiser today!

Click on the link https://www.black-gifts.com/request-catalog to receive your FREE 2021 Holiday Fundraising Catalog.

