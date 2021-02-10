African Americans Can Now Find Black-Owned Businesses & Events Nationwide With a Click of a Button

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leonard J. Young, CEO of NationalBlackGuide.com, LLC has relaunched the BlackGuide (http://www.blackguideapp.com) mobile app, adding new features after hearing feedback from users on what the original app was missing combined with their overall troubles finding ways to support black businesses and events locally and while traveling.



The BlackGuide App connects to the NationalBlackGuide.com website and provides local/national news, an events calendar, and a black business directory that connects you to black businesses closest to you. The BlackGuide app will soon add a marketplace classifieds section, forthcoming entrepreneur of the month, and a few more featured items of benefit.



"We are excited to relaunch this innovative app during Black History Month, that will help stimulate economic development in the black community and recycle the black dollar. The best part of the BlackGuide app is that the content is 90% user-generated. As people add their events and businesses to the website (once approved), they are available to be accessed through the website and app." says CEO Leonard J. Young.



Young believes that this app will make it simple to find and support local black-owned businesses. According to the latest data from the SBA's Office of Advocacy, African Americans own 2.6 million small businesses. The BlackGuide app is geared to empower individuals to have more options regarding ways they can be informed of and support these businesses.



Black Businesses can submit their information at NationalBlackGuide.com/advertise.



BlackGuide app promo video: https://youtu.be/62ee3Sfb_WM



Download the BlackGuide App Today! Currently available on the Apple App Store, Amazon Apps, and the Samsung Galaxy Store



National Black Guide, LLC has been catering to the African American community for over 10 years by providing news, black business directories, events calendars, and networking opportunities to a combined population of over 10 million.



