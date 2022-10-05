African Dream Foods Hot Sauces Launch at Sprouts Farmers Market

Through a new partnership with Sprouts stores in California, African Dream Foods, a hot sauce and seasoning company, has found a statewide retailer with a shared commitment to natural products with a positive impact.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- African Dream Foods (ADF), an all-natural hot sauces and seasonings company focused on bringing authentic African flavor to the US market, is pleased to announce that Sprout Farmers Market, one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural, and socially-conscious food in the United States, will be carrying three of their sauce flavors. African Ghost Pepper Sauce, Sweet Dream Sauce, and the award-winning Lemon & Garlic Peri-Peri Sauce are all-natural, gluten-free, and vegan sauces produced in Cape Town, South Africa. These flavors launched as new items in around 90 Californian Sprouts Farmers Market locations in September 2022. In line with its current give-back policy, for every 5 fl oz bottle purchased at Sprouts, ADF will contribute 10 cents to African wildlife conservation organizations.

African Dream Foods Hot Sauces in Sprouts

David Schmunk, Founder and Managing Director of African Dream Foods, commented: "When ADF began exploring a retail strategy, it was of critical importance to find a grocer with a shared commitment to the give-back aspect of business, especially as today's consumer increasingly gravitates toward brands that align with their values and priorities. With African Dream Foods' focus on farm-fresh produce, authentic African flavor, with a mission to support wildlife conservation and fair-trade farming practices, Sprouts was a perfect choice."

THE PRODUCTS ON CALIFORNIA SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET'S SHELVES

Sweet Dream Sauce - This sauce is thick, with a chutney-like consistency that is on the mild side. It has notes of sweetness, jamminess, and a little tingle of spice.

Lemon & Garlic Peri-Peri Sauce - This sauce won the 2022 Sofi Award for Best New Hot Sauce. It has notes of sweetness, umami-ness, richness, a great lemony garlicky flavor, and a little spice.

African Ghost Pepper Sauce - This sauce is the spiciest sauce of the bunch. It has some major heat but also has a complex, incredible flavor and aroma.

ABOUT AFRICAN DREAM FOODS

Launched in 2021, African Dream Foods is a purpose-driven specialty food brand that is bringing authentic African flavor to the world through our African Hot Sauces and Seasonings. More importantly, we're a dedicated, multi-national team of photographers, wildlife enthusiasts, and hot sauce lovers who are passionate about great taste and wildlife conservation. A mutual love for African flavors and animals brought us together and we are committed to providing, not only a product that tastes amazing but also one that can be bought with a clear conscience. To learn more, visit www.africandreamfoods.com , sign up for African Dream Foods news emails HERE , or follow us on Instagram (@african.dream.foods, #sendhotsauce #africandreamfoods).

ABOUT SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based, and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural, and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates more than 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts visit about.sprouts.com.

