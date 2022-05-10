African Dream Foods Wins 2022 Specialty Food Association's sofi Award for Best New Hot Sauce

The African-made, US-based company that gives back to wildlife announces that their Lemon & Garlic Peri-Peri All-Natural Hot Sauce has won the prestigious New Product Award in the Hot Sauce category as part of the Specialty Food Association's (SFA) 2022 sofi™ Awards.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- African Dream Foods (ADF) announces that their Lemon & Garlic Peri-Peri has won the coveted sofi™ Award for best New Hot Sauce. Lemon & Garlic Peri-Peri was one of the winners selected by a panel of specialty food experts from nearly 2,000 entries. The SFA recognized African Dream Foods' Lemon & Garlic Peri-Peri as an innovation in the hot sauce market, commending the company on its wildlife conservation efforts and unique flavor.

African Dream Foods - Specialty hot sauces and seasonings that contribute to African wildlife conservation African Dream Foods' Lemon & Garlic Peri-Peri - 2022 New Product sofi Award Winner for Hot Sauce

The sofi™ Awards are held by the SFA yearly to highlight new, trending, and innovative products. Holding clout in the industry, the sofi™ Award is viewed as a solid endorsement of a product's excellence, and ADF upholds this excellence in their natural flavors.

To win the highly competitive sofi™ Award, ADF's Lemon & Garlic Peri-Peri was blind taste-tested against competing hot sauces by a group of expert judges made up of seasoned food professionals including chefs, culinary instructors, recipe developers, food journalists, and specialty food buyers. Judges scored each submission on multiple criteria including flavor, ingredient quality, creativity, innovation, aroma, and whether it is on-trend. With the recognition of the Best New Hot Sauce, ADF surpassed all other competitors included in the category.

David Schmunk, Founder and Managing Director of African Dream Foods, commented: "This is an incredible achievement and I am excited to have our Lemon & Garlic Peri-Peri recognized. We have always known how special our sauces are and it is a tremendous validation to hear the same from experts in the field."

ADF's' Lemon & Garlic Peri-Peri manages to balance a mild heat with lemony garlicky profile that is uniquely delicious with an umami depth of flavor and a hint of sweetness.

All ADF products are inspired by the flavors of Africa and use all-natural ingredients sourced from small farms with partial proceeds from all sales contributing to conservation efforts that protect Africa's wildlife. ADF offers 8 popular sauces, 3 spicy salts and a smoky seasoning which are available in a variety of sizes and travel/gift packs. Purchase products from ADF today on Amazon , Walmart.com their official web store or in select retail locations .

OFFICIAL AFRICAN DREAM FOODS WEBSITE AND STORE

INSTAGRAM

DOWNLOAD/VIEW MEDIA KIT (PDF)

sofi™ AWARD-WINNING PRODUCT: LEMON & GARLIC PERI-PERI ALL NATURAL HOT SAUCE

About African Dream Foods:

African Dream Foods is a purpose-driven food brand of sauces and spices that bring the amazing tastes of natural, wholesome foods from Africa to the world. The brand works with the farmers, business owners and producers to create not only a delicious product line but a brand whose partial proceeds directly help top wildlife conservation groups that make a difference. Purchase online at African Dream Foods or via Amazon and Walmart .

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) has been the leading trade association and source of information about the $170.4 billion specialty food industry for 70 years. Founded in 1952 in New York City, the SFA represents manufacturers, importers, retailers, distributors, brokers, and others in the trade. The SFA is known for its Fancy Food Shows ; the sofi™ Awards , which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage for 50 years; the Trendspotter Panel Show; the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report and Today's Specialty Food Consumer research; the ecommerce enabled SFA Product Marketplace ; SFA Feed , and Spill & Dish: A Specialty Food Association Podcast .

Media Contact:

Natasha Jebens

+1 (323) 400-5075

[email protected]

SOURCE African Dream Foods