African Power Transmission Markets, 2019-2025 - East African Countries Projected to Witness Peak Demand/Supply Surplus of 3,430 MW by 2025

Fact pack on the current electricity transmission scenario in Africa and opportunity assessment till 2025



The inadequacy of Power Supply in Sub-Saharan Africa Makes it a Unique Market that Offers both Transformative Potential and Attractive Investment Opportunity



Sub-Saharan Africa, a region known for its significant wealth in natural resources is amongst the fastest emerging markets in the world. But fall well short from other similar growing markets when it comes to economic prosperity. Electricity plays a very crucial role in economic growth.



In fact, there exists a direct correlation between economic growth and electricity supply and if Sub-Saharan African countries need to see faster economic growth, then they must focus on developing its power sector. There are three aspects of power sector supporting national development of any economy - availability, accessibility and affordability. In the case of Africa, accessibility is a major concern.



It is pertinent to note that only 35-40% of the total population in Africa has access to electricity. A primary cause for such poor quality of supply and low electrification rates lies with weak power networks. Addressing these challenges will require new approaches to development and funding into the power transmission sector of the country.



Since a large funding gap is already affecting Sub-Saharan Africa's power sector, this development cannot be done by country's public sector alone and hence brings a great opportunity for scaling up the private participation and investments from the private channels.



Business Case for Power Transmission Sector in Africa

Transmission network expansion to witness investments from private players to the tune of USD 3.2 Billion to USD 4.3 Billion annually between 2016-2040

South Africa power utility Eskom, has announced plans to add about 6,500 km of high-voltage transmission lines and

power utility Eskom, has announced plans to add about 6,500 km of high-voltage transmission lines and 46000 MVA of transformer capacity by 2028

Nigeria plans to add over 190 new projects to boost power transmission, generation and distribution

Africa targets to provide electrical connections to about 60 million new households by 2030

targets to provide electrical connections to about 60 million new households by 2030 About 5000 ckt. Kms of transmission line network targeted to be installed by 2030

Africa targets to increase electricity generation capacity by 30,000 MW

East African countries projects to witness peak demand/supply surplus of 3,430 MW by 2025

Kenya Power & Lighting Company plans to invest USD 15 Million on projects to improve electricity supply in the country by 2019

South Africa's power utility Eskom is set to expand its transmission network after ADB approved financial assistance of USD 218 Million

Key Highlights

Immediate opportunity wise categorization of electricity demand centres in African region till 2025

Overview of current power transmission situation in Africa

Identifying major capacity addition pockets for renewable energy in Africa to 2025

to 2025 Power demand-supply situation in Africa

Power generation trends in Africa - Overview on capacity addition from conventional and renewable energy sources

- Overview on capacity addition from conventional and renewable energy sources Transmission network expansion and track of key transmission projects in Africa

Power demand estimates for key countries in Africa till 2025

Key Topics Covered



An overview of power sector in Africa A track on the current electricity electrification scenario in Africa Current Regulatory & Policy Scenario for Electricity Generation in Africa & the Roadmap for Future Targets Track on the Contribution of Development Partners in Power Transmission Works in Africa Power Demand Estimations till 2025 for African Countries Power Demand - Supply Situation in Africa - Examining the Gaps and Demand Estimations to 2025 Anticipated Capacity Addition in the Power Transmission Network of African Countries to 2025 - Studying Key Countries Estimating the Business Opportunities for Transmission & Distribution for Encouraging Electricity Trade in - North African Region, East African Region, West African Region & South African Region Capacity Addition Targets for Renewable Energy in Africa - Estimating Likely Additions to 2025 Opportunity Assessment for Power Transmission Equipment OEM's / Suppliers in Africa to 2025 Track of upcoming power transmission projects in Africa Identifying Major Challenges Unlocking Regional Electricity Trade in Africa Tracking investment opportunity in Power Transmission Sector in Africa - Capturing PPP opportunity trends

