African Universities to Convene from June 14-16 in Effort to Increase Collaboration, Capacity, and Strengthen Higher Education Outcomes

BEREKUSO, Ghana, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the lessons of COVID-19 still fresh, higher education leaders and stakeholders across Africa will be coming together from June 14th to 16th, 2021, to discuss strategies for improving education outcomes on the continent. The Virtual Convening, organized by the Education Collaborative at Ashesi University in Ghana, will bring educators together through a mix of workshops, discussions and innovation sessions focused on practical tools for teaching and learning success.

Partners for the 2021 convening include the University of Gondar, Kepler, Centre for Social Innovations, Ghana and Ayenit Alolom. It is free to attend for all interested participants.

"The required scale and speed for delivering transformation in higher-ed in Africa are beyond any individual institution's capabilities," shared Rose Dodd, Director of the Education Collaborative. "It requires a collaboration between multiple partners and stakeholders, with a shared agenda and dedication to the vision of strengthening higher education outcomes especially for students."

This is the fifth Annual Convening for the Education Collaborative, which was started in 2017 by Ashesi University, as a platform for idea sharing and implementation in African Higher Education. Over 400 educators are expected to join in the discussions and workshops during the Convening. The Convening will also feature a "Commitment Summit" during which universities can propose and receive grants for implementing projects and ideas conceived during the Convening.

Learn more about the Education Collaborative 2021 Convening, and Register Here

About the Education Collaborative

Since 2017, the Education Collaborative has been focused on convening higher education institutions in Africa to collectively and sustainably raise the bar on education outcomes on the continent. With 34 members currently in the network, the Collaborative has engaged hundreds of educators and stakeholders across Africa in both face-to-face and virtual Convenings. The Collaborative continues to grow partnerships and collaborations and welcomes conversations from all interested institutions on the continent.

SOURCE Ashesi University, Ghana