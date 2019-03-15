Africa's Boomplay Announces Licensing Deal With Warner Music

The deal will provide Warner Music's artists with direct access and exposure to Boomplay's millions of users in the region, while bringing Boomplay one step closer to its goal of bringing all music from around the world to Africa.

Joe He, CEO of Boomplay, says: "Major deals with internationally recognized partners such as Warner Music continue to push us closer to our aim of building the largest and the most reliable online music distribution platform in Africa. We want every music lover in the region to be able to access any song or video, anytime and wherever they are. We are looking forward to a successful partnership and business continuation with WMG in what are truly exciting times for the African Music Industry."

Alfonso Perez-Soto, EVP, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Warner Music, adds: "We're happy to partner with Boomplay to bring our amazing artists' music to millions of listeners across Africa. The streaming service already has tremendous reach across the continent, yet they continue to expand exponentially. It's an opportunity that can't be missed for our artists to make a whole new legion of fans."

Perez-Soto continued: "I'd like to thank Warner Music's Charlie White, Marc Latilla and Reni Adadevoh for their unstinting support in helping pull this deal together and get it over the line."

In the past year, Boomplay has been on the crest of a wave, announcing landmark deals with global major labels, acquiring millions of new users monthly and releasing an iOS version in December 2018.

With major labels coming on board, Boomplay is now in a strong position to further improve its service offerings and defend its leading position in Africa. Boomplay, which has more than 42 million users as of February 2019, boasts an expansive catalogue consisting of five million songs and thousands of videos from local and international acts.

About Boomplay

Boomplay (formally known as Boom Player) is a music and video streaming & download service developed and owned by Transsnet Music Limited.

Boomplay's vision is to build the largest and most reliable digital music ecosystem for artists and content creators in Africa. The Boomplay app which won the "Best African App" at the 2017 "AppsAfrica Awards" has over 42 million users as of February, 2019. It is currently the biggest and fastest growing music app in Africa with a catalogue of 5 million songs and videos which is still growing day by day. Users can stream songs and videos online free of charge, subscribe to one of the daily, weekly or monthly plans to save songs and videos to play whilst offline or purchase content to download. The service is currently available on Android, iOS and Web.

SOURCE Boomplay