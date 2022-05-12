Africa's Premier Digital Transformation Forum Returns

JOHANNESBURG, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic's immense impact on businesses can no longer be ignored. It has become a tremendous stimulant for transformation projects in African enterprises across nearly all markets, with organisations investing resources, time and considerable effort in upgrading their digital services in hopes of taking advantage of the rapid digital revolution that is taking Africa by storm.

As reported by the World Economic Forum Africa, the digital economy could contribute close to $180 billion to the region's growth by the mid-decade. Time, however, is of the essence.

Organisations that seek to compete in today's super-dynamic marketplace are quickly realising the importance of a comprehensive Digital Transformation business model that incorporates diverse technologies across various spectrums.

With this in mind, IT News Africa and industry experts are set to come together to tackle ideas on how to navigate the future-of-work, future-of-integration, connected digital experience, data management, and digital innovation strategies at this year's Digital Transformation Forum 2022 .

A hybrid conference, taking place on 31 May 2022 at The Maslow Hotel Sandton, Johannesburg, #DTF2022 is the premier Africa event focused on Digital Transformation that seeks to convey noteworthy information on how technologies (Blockchain, Cloud & Edge Computing, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence (AI), IoT, Analytics, and Gamification), can shape resilient business models going into the future.

Confirmed speakers include:

- Jeanette Uddoh - Head, Innovation & New Products at Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement Systems (NIBSS)

- Nakampe Molewa - Regional General Manager at Uber Eats Sub-Saharan Africa

- Andrew McDonald - Chief Talent Officer (CHRO) at Voys Telecom South Africa

- Khensani Khoza - CIO at Agriseta

- Mbali Ndandani - IT Consumer Experience & Digital Transformation Manager at Unilever

- Faheem Ali - Chief Risk Officer at Musoni

- Michael Njenga Gitau - Regional Head of IT Services at KPMG East Africa

- Freddy Jonker - Regional Sales Manager at Nintex

- Julie Snell - Chair at Scotland 5G Centre

- Ofentse Hlulani Mokwena - Strategic Projects Lead at Uber SSA

