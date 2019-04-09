AfriDOKTA's Use of Telemedicine/mHealth to Deliver Healthcare across Africa Applauded by Frost & Sullivan

"The Kenyan government has been rolling out universal healthcare as one of its four major pillars of growth and is investing in infrastructure to improve connectivity, which, in turn, is boosting the potential of mHealth solutions. AfriDOKTA is driving Kenya's leadership in the telemedicine and mobile app space to propel its country-agnostic platform to the rest of Africa," said Nicholas Burger, Ph.D., Consultant at Frost & Sullivan. "The AfriDOKTA platform is a 10-key app that can replicate in any country across the globe. Its user-friendly interface and simple set-up make it ideal for use among patient populations with a smart phone."

Unlike most mHealth platforms in Africa, AfriDOKTA complies with international data security standards and adheres to the US-based Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). The company also applies Health Level 7 (HL7), SNOMED, and DICOM standards, which are a set of international principles used for the transfer of clinical data between various software and electronic applications. AfriDOKTA's use of international standards for storing, accessing, and processing medical images and related information is a strong competitive differentiator in the market.

AfriDOKTA works with community health workers (CHWs), particularly in both urban,and remote areas, to train people to use smartphones to access healthcare services and explain the importance of taking control of their health information. Additionally, the app gives users referrals to vetted pharmacies and labs with certified medical professionals. CHWs encourage users to complete their personal profiles in a mobile electronic health record as it streamlines the consultation process and helps physicians make accurate and informed decisions. Finally, the platform uses algorithm-based clinical decision support to diagnose patients accurately based on their medical history and symptoms.

"AfriDOKTA works closely with leading pharmacies, hospitals, and allied healthcare services in several African countries. AfriDOKTA also welcomes partnerships with mobile phone service providers and smartphone manufacturers to develop healthcare app-integrated mobile phones for use among low-income population groups across Africa," noted Dr. Burger. "These strategic collaborations, product benefits, and focus on security will ensure that the company continues to deliver top value to end users."

AfriDOKTA welcomes Investors and venture capitalists interested in driving a strategic, first-mover advantage on the African continent.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognises the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Led by Dr John Gachago, Kigen Kandie, Michael Ranneberger, Ken Saul,and Dr. Lawrence Adu and Maragaret Bekker, AfriDOKTA is a team of professionals passionate about transforming the delivery of healthcare in Africa through people, processes and technology. The organization's mission is three fold; transforming access to healthcare on the African continent; helping African nations meet SDG3 goals; and facilitating the attainment of affordable Universal Healthcare. AfriDOKTA maintains offices in both the US and Kenya. In the US HQ known as eHealth Solutions LLC and in Kenya as E-Health Solutions Ltd, AfriDOKTA seeks to partner with African and other LMIC Ministries of Health as well as health system strengthening partners like USAID, DANIDA, DFID and various foundations like BMGF, Rockefeller and Ford Foundations to augment their efforts in healthcare in a data driven yet contextual fashion. We understand that many organizations seek to strengthen healthcare in Africa but the data needed is absent. AfriDOKTA fills that gap with its unique platform designed based on a combination of experience in the US health information technology market and consulting with multiple Ministries of Health in Africa on national eHealth strategy. By downloading the app from the Google play store or visiting https://AfriDOKTA.com anyone with a smart phone or internet access in Africa would have immediate access to first class and world class quality outpatient care.

