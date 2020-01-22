Afro Sheen, the Iconic Hair Styling Brand for ALL Afro Textured Hair, Launches Nine New Products For the First Time in 20 Years

Afro Sheen quickly became a household name for African-Americans in the late sixties and early seventies when afro styles, Soul Train and the mantra "Say it Loud, I'm Black and I'm Proud" rang through households everywhere. Men and women alike used Afro Sheen products to celebrate the naturally coarse, kinky textures of their hair, most popularly worn in afro hairstyles of all sizes. Fast-forward to today, the iconic natural hair care brand is relaunching in 2020. Afro Sheen is reimagining hair care for the kinky curly community of today. From waves to tight coils, all crowns can achieve great styling with this new line of versatile, styling products.

"Our hair is a pivotal element in our self-expression and cultural identity," shares Kelly Keith, Vice-President of Marketing, Afro Sheen. "This mission to maintain our authentic, unapologetic, and influential nature is critical for Afro Sheen. Our new collection is designed to keep hair moisturized, defined, and healthy – for all textures and styles. Nine all new products, formulations, and packaging reflect the evolved consciousness and needs for today's culture creator."

Afro Sheen is a cultural heritage brand. Established at a time when people of color were forming their authentic selves, it helped them mold, bend, and coil their outward appearance to more accurately reflect their inner sheen. Deeply rooted in the community, quality and multi-purpose products, Afro Sheen enables personality, pride, and personal style to shine through hair care. The brand-new product line is versatile and curated with both men and women equally in mind to achieve styles like braid-outs, rod sets, protective styles, locs, beard care, tapered cuts and grooming with straight forward multi-benefit haircare. Styling is king here and whether you wear your hair big and free or tamed and neat, Afro Sheen provides products that empower you to be your authentic self and push the culture forward one kinky, curly, coil at a time.

Launching at major retailers and fine beauty stores in January 2020, the new collection from Afro Sheen will include nine affordable premium quality products. All products are designed to deliver hydration and definition to flaunt the versatility and beauty of all hair textures The collection's key staple ingredients include Coconut Oil for conditioning, Shea Butter for moisture, and Flax Seed Oil for nourishment.

This multipurpose 'fro butter nourishes, hydrates, softens, and adds shine to hair, scalp, and beards. Perfect for conditioning hair from dry and brittle to soft and supple. Afro Sheen Texture Setting Cream Gel – ( $7.99 ; 12 oz) This unique cream-gel hybrid enhances your natural coil and curl pattern providing superior hydration, curl definition, and shine. Gives a long-lasting hold with no flakes.

Afro Sheen products will be available in stores and online at Amazon.com, Walgreens, Sally Beauty and Walmart in 2020. The Afro Sheen 3-IN-1 Nourishing Oil will be available exclusively at Walgreens.

SOURCE Afro Sheen