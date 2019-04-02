Afsaneh Beschloss and Kevin J. Maroni Join National Geographic Society Board of Trustees

"We are delighted to welcome Afsaneh and Kevin to the National Geographic Society board of trustees," said Board Chairman Jean M. Case. "As National Geographic continues to extend and strengthen its global reach, these new trustees will bring their financial, media and global expertise to the board, ensuring that the Society is well-positioned for long-term impact."

Added Tracy R. Wolstencroft, president and chief executive officer of the National Geographic Society: "Afsaneh and Kevin are true leaders in the worlds of investment and international business. Their financial acumen and global perspectives will enhance our ability to use the power of science, exploration, education and storytelling to illuminate the wonder of the world, define critical challenges and catalyze action to protect our planet."

Previously, Beschloss was managing director and partner at the Carlyle Group and president of Carlyle Asset Management. She was also treasurer and chief investment officer of the World Bank and worked at Shell International and J.P. Morgan. Beschloss has advised governments, central banks and regulatory agencies on global public policy and financial policy.

While at the World Bank, Beschloss led energy investments and policy work related to sustainable investing in traditional, renewable and clean energy and power projects. She also founded the bank's Natural Gas Group to invest in natural gas projects in emerging economies to reduce carbon emissions.

Beschloss is on the boards of the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, the World Resources Institute and the American Red Cross and is the vice chair of the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS). A member of the World Economic Forum and the Council on Foreign Relations, Beschloss holds a Master of Philosophy with honors in economics from the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.

Before joining Maxply Capital Management, Maroni was a founding principal and senior managing partner of Spectrum Equity, a leading private equity firm providing capital to innovative media, software and information services companies. He continues to be a special limited partner of the firm, which is investing its eighth fund. Prior to Spectrum, Maroni worked at Time Warner in corporate development and was an analyst at Harvard Management Company.

Maroni has a long record of philanthropic service, including serving as a member of the President's Council at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), where he is co-chair of the MGH Fund. He is also a vice chair of Harvard Business School's HBS Fund and a trustee of Noble and Greenough School in Dedham, Massachusetts. Additionally, he is a trustee emeritus of the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation, where he served on the Executive Committee; a trustee emeritus of the University of Virginia's College Foundation; and a trustee emeritus of The Park School in Brookline, Massachusetts, where he served as board chair.

Maroni has a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Michigan and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

