After 17 Years MI Windows is More than a Job - its Family

"I was looking for a job, and the pay was good," says Igue, who started on the manufacturing line and became a production supervisor in 2018. "I'm comfortable here, and MI has been like family to me."

Igue enjoys the challenges each day brings, and the planning required to ensure his team members have what they need each day to do their jobs.

Another benefit of working at MI is the company's philanthropic focus. Under the MI Charitable Foundation, Igue joins other team members in lending a hand at the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank in Harrisburg.

"Giving back is important to me and it's important to a lot of my fellow team members as well," he says.

