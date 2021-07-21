After 25+ of Years Research & Innovation, ecoNugenics Nutraceuticals Launches Revolutionary Rebrand

To celebrate these milestones, ecoNugenics has launched a revolutionary rebrand, including an entirely new look to their packaging and user experience. This vivid rebrand was designed to better reflect the innovation, quality, and vital health benefits that ecoNugenics formulas consistently deliver.

Best Kept Secret in The Industry…No More

Led by integrative medicine pioneer, Isaac Eliaz, MD, ecoNugenics has been immersed in the clinical and research environments for the last 25+ years. The company's driving commitment to peer-reviewed substantiation has led to collaborations with renowned research institutes including Harvard University, Columbia University, NIH, MD Anderson, and others. Partnering with the best and brightest minds in nutraceutical science, together with decades of clinical recommendation and observation, has enabled ecoNugenics to continue research and development of advanced nutraceuticals consistently shown to make a difference in people's lives.

"Our intensive involvement within the research and clinical arenas has largely kept ecoNugenics and its formulas out of the commercial eye. Health practitioner colleagues refer to ecoNugenics as one of the best kept secrets in the nutraceutical industry," states Dr. Eliaz.

"Our products offer unparalleled benefits, as shown by extensive third-party research and decades of clinical observation. We are excited for our new visual identity to reflect this driving commitment to innovation and scientific substantiation, " states ecoNugenics CEO, Anat Stern.

Along with the cutting-edge change to the company's visual identity, several products have undergone name changes as well—highlighted on the rebrand page of the company's new website. Despite these upgrades however, ecoNugenics assures customers and brand partners that all product prices, formulations and premium ingredients—as well as the company's unparalleled commitment to research—remain unchanged.

With 100+ scientific publications total, partnerships with world-renowned medical institutes, and results-driven formulations, ecoNugenics continues to lead the nutraceutical industry in research, innovation and product efficacy.

Company leadership and brand partners expect this refreshed rebranding initiative to better reflect the ecoNugenics commitment to excellence across all efforts, including research, as well as branding and marketing.

For more info visit www.econugenics.com.

SOURCE Better Health Publishing

Related Links

http://www.betterhealthpublishing.com

