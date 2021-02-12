After 35 years, Women-led Architectural Ceramics Rebrands to Architessa

CEO and majority owner, Betty Sullivan, envisioned a name that embodies the tile company's origins and values. With over 100,000 choices, they've been known as the librarians of tile, calling themselves Architessans. The website will launch with 5,000 favorites. Architessa desires to help elevate tiled spaces and gain prominence both locally and digitally. The new name also opens the door for additional related surface products.

Sullivan explains, "I'm grateful for the men and women who have supported us over the years. During a pandemic, the time is right for a name change and to celebrate our WBE certified women-owned status."

The etymology of Architessa stems from "Archit," an abbreviation for "Architecture," which embodies our deep-rooted desires for our dwellings and is an homage to the old Architectural Ceramics name. "Tessa" is derived from "Tessera," the Latin root for mosaic tile.

The new website is built on the Shopify e-commerce platform, allowing shoppers to purchase tile online.

President, David Benson, says, "The new website acts as a tangible platform for our current clients and new customers alike by allowing us to lean into what our customers love most about us - our extensive library and Architessan curators who stay with you on your journey. As we continue to grow our online tile library, we hope it becomes the ultimate resource for everyone to find tile."

Like many companies, Architessa had to pivot quickly to adapt to COVID-19 regulations with virtual meetings. Creating a new, more convenient website is the natural progression from offering virtual tile design consultations and ensuring CDC-compliant showrooms. In December 2020, Architessa also opened a new tile showroom in Rockville, MD. The showroom is the first to display the new branding and logo. Architessa will roll out the branding to its DC, Baltimore, and Atlanta Metro showrooms over the next month.

ABOUT ARCHITESSA

Founded in 1985, Architectural Ceramics, Inc., now trading as Architessa, is a national leader in providing all things tile inside and outside. The company offers a wide range of products and services for residential and commercial surfaces.

