AFTER 5 YEARS IN KANSAS CITY, ROSS & BARUZZINI CELEBRATES WINS AND LOOKS TO THE FUTURE

Ross & Baruzzini's Kansas City office has worked on notable projects over the past half-decade, including the Robert W. Plaster Free Enterprise and Research Center at the University of Missouri–Kansas City.

ST. LOUIS , April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross & Baruzzini, a leading technology consulting and engineering firm in North America, celebrates five years in Kansas City, Missouri, this April. Kansas City was a natural next step for the St. Louis-based firm, which has offices throughout the country in locations such as Dallas, Chicago, Seattle, and Atlanta.

"Our goal was to become a trustworthy and reputable engineering partner in the Kansas City area," says Bill Overturf, CEO of Ross & Baruzzini. "In order to serve important clients on the other side of the state, we wanted to expand our services and have support within the community on projects."

Since opening, the Ross & Baruzzini Kansas City office has grown to 13 full-time team members, including seven registered mechanical, electrical, and fire protection engineers. It has also completed over 75 projects totaling $300+ million in combined construction costs. Most notably, the Kansas City team worked on the Robert W. Plaster Free Enterprise and Research Center at the University of Missouri–Kansas City, completed science laboratory renovations for Johnson County Community College, and handled renovations at the United States Disciplinary Barracks in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

"Based on the success we've seen in Kansas City in a short time, we're excited to see what the future holds," says Dan Phelan, office director for Ross & Baruzzini's Kansas City office. "These projects helped demonstrate our ability to provide our clients with innovative solutions and exceptional service, particularly on challenging, multi-phase renovation projects. As our office continues to grow, we look forward to providing our clients with the full spectrum of our firm's engineering and consulting services to deliver leading-edge solutions to their most complex problems — all while providing top-notch customer service."

The Kansas City team plans to move to a larger office space in Overland Park, Kansas, to better serve its Missouri and Kansas clients while providing ample space for the growing team. The team is currently located in Prairie Village, Kansas.

Ross & Baruzzini offers consulting and design expertise for various markets, including aviation, education, government, healthcare, mobility systems, and science and technology. The firm prides itself on combining its whole-building approach with personal service to solve client challenges and build a better world for everyone.

"We have several exciting projects on the horizon, so I don't see our momentum in the Kansas City region slowing down," says Elizabeth Graff, business development director for Ross & Baruzzini's Midwest region. "With several upcoming projects at the University of Kansas Medical Center, University of Missouri–Kansas City, and Johnson County Community College — in addition to several significant opportunities in the healthcare, science and technology, and public sectors — I'm confident we'll continue to build on our successes for many years to come."

