After 60 years, the first new Catholic school opens in Baltimore City

"This school will be more than a symbol of revitalization and rebirth for the area but also resource for the community," said Archbishop of Baltimore William E. Lori. "Accessible education is such a vital component of sustainability for any city and this new center of educational excellence will provide a safe, faith-filled, nurturing environment to develop talent and potential while providing a pathway to success for our youth."

The first Catholic School built in the last 60 years opens in Baltimore where a public housing complex once stood.

The new 65,000 square feet educational complex at 200 N. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. in downtown Baltimore will be the new home for students from more than 40 zip codes throughout the city and surrounding area.

The state-of-the-art educational facility will serve students in grades Pre-K3 through eight, with a projected enrollment of 520 students within year four of operations. Approximately 450 are expected in the first year. The majority (80%-90%) of the mostly non-Catholic student population is expected to qualify for tuition assistance from the archdiocese, which will make available more than $1 million in tuition grants and assistance from the archdiocese's Partners in Excellence Scholarship Program.

"We are excited to open our doors and welcome our students to this amazing new school, providing a beacon of hope for every child who walks through its doors," said Alisha Jordan, principal at Mother Mary Lange Catholic School.

Mother Mary Elizabeth Lange, the school's namesake, founded the Oblate Sisters of Providence in 1829, the first religious community of women of African descent, as well as the first Catholic school for children of color. The Vatican is currently reviewing her cause for canonization to sainthood.

Archbishop Lori along with community leaders and city and state officials will celebrate the opening with a ribbon-cutting and blessing ceremony on August 6 at 9 a.m.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore, where the foundation for Catholic education in the U.S. was established, enrolls more than 23,000 students across Maryland. For more information, please visit Rise Above.

