After More Than 30 Years of Service, Management Board Member Caroll H. Neubauer Retires from B. Braun

"We thank Caroll Neubauer for more than three decades of truly remarkable achievements for our company, for his close collaboration with our partners in the healthcare industry, and for his tireless work for the benefit of patients and healthcare providers," said Prof. Ludwig Georg Braun, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of B. Braun SE. "Unforgotten will remain as well his persistent, determined and successful efforts to achieve the repeal of the US Medical Device Tax."

Anna Maria Braun, Chief Executive Officer of B. Braun SE and B. Braun Melsungen AG praised his exceptional commitment: "We thank Caroll for his pioneering leadership, his valuable advice, his passionate support for our employees and, above all, for his friendship."

On June 1, 2020, Dr. Jean-Claude Dubacher succeeded Neubauer as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of B. Braun of America Inc. Neubauer will continue as a Member of the Management Board of B. Braun SE and Executive Director of B. Braun of America Inc. until August 31, 2020. Dr. Dubacher joined B. Braun in August 2019 as President, B. Braun Medical Inc., and became Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of B. Braun Medical Inc. on January 1, 2020.

"Caroll Neubauer has done everything to ensure a smooth transition of leadership," continued Anna Maria Braun. "Thanks to his efforts, we are well positioned to continue strong growth in North America. Under Jean-Claude Dubacher's leadership moving forward, I am confident the future of B. Braun of America Inc. is bright."

