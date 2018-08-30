After Nearly 20 Years in Business, Hearthside Home Care Converts to FirstLight Home Care Franchise

GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstLight Home Care, a leading national provider of non-medical home care, announces that Hearthside Home Care is joining the FirstLight family, becoming the first independent home care provider to convert to a FirstLight franchise.

Owners and business partners Tina Glenn and Roget de Percin Berendes have been operating Hearthside Home Care in the Greensboro, North Carolina area for nearly 20 years, but realized the market is evolving and partnering with FirstLight's national franchise network offers the best opportunity to thrive.

"It's the fastest way to grow," said Tina Glenn, president and CEO. "FirstLight leverages their national network and relationships on our behalf, which will really help us stand out among the competition. They also offer national marketing and operational support for franchise owners that will help us strengthen and expand our programs so we can continue to provide the best care for our clients."

That excellent care and service will continue as they become FirstLight Home Care of Guilford.

"Our values align perfectly, especially FirstLight's Culture of Care philosophy," said Roget de Percin Berendes, vice president. "Like us, they truly care about the health and well-being of their clients and are committed to providing first-class personal service. That's why we chose FirstLight, because of the warmth and sincerity of their culture."

FirstLight Home Care of Guilford will serve the Greensboro area with non-medical home care, helping individuals with many needs – from personal hygiene and household duties such as cooking, cleaning and running errands to mobility assistance and dementia care.

"We are thrilled to welcome Hearthside Home Care into the FirstLight family," said Jeff Bevis, CEO and co-founder of FirstLight Home Care. "After meeting Tina and Roget, there was no doubt in my mind they were the perfect fit for our company. Their experience and passion for exceptional caregiving make them ideal FirstLight Home Care owners."

Bevis says not much will change about the business, other than the company name and other branding updates. It will remain a local company and no caregivers will be displaced. The transition is already underway and is expected to be complete within a few months.

"We're extremely excited and very motivated about the future," said Glenn and Berendes. "We're also paving the way for other independent businesses to join the FirstLight family."

Visit www.firstlightfranchise.com to learn more about this unique offering for independent home care owners desiring future growth.

About FirstLight Home Care



FirstLight Home Care is a top rated non-medical home care provider with a network of offices that provides more than 100,000 hours per week in care for more than 4,800 clients in over 34 states. The company has created a new standard in home care by combining best practices with innovative approaches to make them an emerging market leader in a rapidly-growing industry. Their 4,700 caregivers provide companion and personal care services at private residences, assisted living and retirement communities, nursing homes, adult-family homes and group homes. Clients include seniors, new mothers, individuals recovering from surgery, veterans, adults with disabilities and anyone age 18 and over who might just need a little extra care or assistance. Visit www.firstlighthomecare.com to learn more.

