After Record Growth And New Product Enhancements, Appetize Announces Investment From 32 Equity

PLAYA VISTA, Calif., Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Appetize, the modern point of sale (POS) operating software company, announced today that it has now raised over $50 million, with the latest equity funding coming from 32 Equity. This announcement comes on the heels of recently announced record year over year growth and product enhancements to its self-serve, restaurant and retail functionality.

Appetize has been delivering faster and easier-to-use technology to sports venues, education campuses, business dining locations, zoos, convention centers, national chains, and theme parks, allowing merchants to provide a seamless experience and operate more efficiently since launching in 2011. Living on Android and iOS operating systems, Appetize delivers robust cloud-based software for complex environments including restaurant, quickserve, and retail concepts, allowing functionality such as real-time inventory management and dynamic menu adjustment capabilities. All products include its proprietary automatic offline mode, making it easier to transact in congested network settings, like stadiums.

The Appetize platform has been the catalyst for a rapid shift away from on-premise, hardware-first legacy solutions to cloud, mobile, and tablet-enabled software for enterprise businesses. Appetize now has thousands of enterprise deployments, including substantial penetration across stadiums and venues across all four major U.S. sports leagues. This investment from 32 Equity reinforces the company's confidence in the shift to more modern ordering solutions across restaurant and retail outlets in sports and many other industries.

"We're pleased to support Appetize and their continued growth," said Kevin LaForce, Vice President of 32 Equity, the entity that oversees strategic investment activity on behalf of NFL's 32 Member Clubs. "Appetize is a leader in ordering solutions and is a key player in the effort to modernize concessionaires' operating systems at sports venues and large merchants globally."

"Large enterprises are deploying Appetize at a rapid pace to stay ahead of the curve with cloud-based solutions available on any device" said Max Roper, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Appetize. "With the support of 32 Equity, we are positioned to make an even bigger impact in the professional sports industry and beyond."

For more information about Appetize, please visit https://appetizeapp.com/.

Appetize is a modern Point of Sale, inventory and analytics platform transforming how venues manage and process guest transactions. The Appetize product suite includes fixed POS, handheld POS, self-serve kiosk, mobile, and online ordering, as well as back of house enterprise management and reporting. Appetize is trusted by some of the largest and highest volume businesses in the world, including sports and entertainment properties, education campuses, theme parks, travel and leisure sites, and national chain brands. For more information, please visit www.appetizeapp.com.

32 Equity was launched in April 2013 and is owned by the 32 Member Clubs of the NFL. The entity oversees the NFL's strategic investment activity and is focused on companies that can help grow the game of football, create compelling content, improve the fan experience, and operate in large, scalable markets across sports and beyond. 32 Equity is currently invested in several companies, including Appetize, Fanatics, On Location Experiences, Stack Sports, and STRIVR.

