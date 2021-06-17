After-school Tutoring Market to grow over $ 53 Billion in China during 2021-2025 | Technavio
The after-school tutoring market in China to witness 13.52% YOY growth in 2021.
Jun 17, 2021, 20:59 ET
NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the after-school tutoring market in China and it is poised to grow by USD 53.31 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Request a Free sample to understand the scope of the report
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on the end-user, the market saw maximum growth in the primary school segment in 2020.
- What are the major trends in the market?
The increased emphasis on test preparation is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?
China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., ChineseHour, EF Education First Ltd., Koolearn Technology Holding Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., TAL Education Group, The Unparalleled Insight, TiC, iTutorGroup, and ZhugeAacademy are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The increasing focus on outcome-based education is one of the major drivers in the market. However, the availability of open educational resources might challenge growth.
Learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research. Download a free sample here:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70609
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., ChineseHour, EF Education First Ltd., Koolearn Technology Holding Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., TAL Education Group, The Unparalleled Insight, TiC, iTutorGroup, and ZhugeAacademy are some of the major market participants. Although the rising focus on outcome-based education will offer immense growth opportunities, the availability of open educational resources is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this after-school tutoring market in China forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
After-school Tutoring Market in China 2021-2025: Segmentation
After-school Tutoring Market in China is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Primary School
- Secondary School
- Application
- Subject Specific
- English
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
After-school Tutoring Market in China 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The after-school tutoring market in China report covers the following areas:
- After-school Tutoring Market in China Size
- After-school Tutoring Market in China Trends
- After-school Tutoring Market in China Industry Analysis
This study identifies increased emphasis on test preparation as one of the prime reasons driving the After-school Tutoring Market in China growth during the next few years.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Online Tutoring Market - Global online tutoring market is segmented by courses (STEM, language courses, and other courses) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Request a Free Sample Report
Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market - Global K-12 online tutoring market is segmented by type (structured tutoring and on-demand tutoring), course type (assessments and subjects), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Request a Free Sample Report
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
After-school Tutoring Market in China 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist after-school tutoring market in china growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the after-school tutoring market in china size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the after-school tutoring market in china across APAC and North America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of after-school tutoring market in china vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Subject specific - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- English - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Primary school - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Secondary school - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- China Distance Education Holdings Ltd.
- ChineseHour
- EF Education First Ltd.
- Koolearn Technology Holding Ltd.
- New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.
- TAL Education Group
- TiC
- iTutorGroup
- ZhugeAacademy
- The Unparalleled Insight
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Report: www.technavio.com/report/after-school-tutoring-market-in-china-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/after-school-tutoring-market-in-china
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
http://www.technavio.com/report/after-school-tutoring-market-in-china-industry-analysis
Share this article