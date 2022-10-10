After-Sunburn Care Products Market Size to Grow by USD 540.89 Mn, Vendors to Deploy Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The after-sunburn care products market is fragmented due to the presence of multiple established players. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key players compete on factors such as price, quality, brand, and variety. Leading competitors are maintaining their dominance by acquiring new brands and partnering with other vendors. Moreover, competition among key players will lead to the introduction of innovations in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global After Sunburn Care Products Market 2022-2026

The after-sunburn care products market size is set to grow by USD 540.89 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.62% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

After-Sunburn Care Products Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the after-sunburn care products market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Australian Gold LLC, Bare Republic, Bayer AG, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Boiron Inc., Caren Products LLC, Christian Dior SE, Clarins USA Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co, Fruit of the Earth Inc., Green Leaf Naturals, Moroccanoil Israel Ltd., Pierre Fabre SA, Quest Products Inc., Seven Minerals NA LLC, Sun Bum, The Clorox Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and W.S. Badger Co.

The report also covers the following areas :

After-Sunburn Care Products Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Product

Lotion



Gel



Spray

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

After-Sunburn Care Products Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Distribution Channel Segment

The offline segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This channel includes salons and spas, drugstores, department stores, and medical clinics and institutes. The sales of after-sunburn care products are dependent on recommendations from medical clinics and institutes. Such factors will support market growth in the near future.

After-Sunburn Care Products Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

Europe will account for 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as rising product awareness. Germany, France, and Italy are the key countries for the after-sunburn care products market in Europe.

After-Sunburn Care Products Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will help the after-sunburn care products market grow during the next five years

Estimation of the after-sunburn care products market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the after-sunburn care products market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the after-sunburn care products market vendors

After-Sunburn Care Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.62% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 540.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.2 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, France, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Australian Gold LLC, Bare Republic, Bayer AG, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Boiron Inc., Caren Products LLC, Christian Dior SE, Clarins USA Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co, Fruit of the Earth Inc., Green Leaf Naturals, Moroccanoil Israel Ltd., Pierre Fabre SA, Quest Products Inc., Seven Minerals NA LLC, Sun Bum, The Clorox Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and W.S. Badger Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 76: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 92: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 96: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 100: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Clarins USA Inc. - Overview

Clarins USA Inc. - Product / Service

